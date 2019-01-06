Sunday, January 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple takes a dig at Google and Amazon's privacy woes with an ad before CES begins

Every person attending CES this coming week will inevitably see the ad, such is its positioning.

tech2 News Staff Jan 06, 2019 14:31 PM IST

CES begins on 8 January and while it isn't an Android or Amazon only event, Apple has always been a no-show at the annual technology expo. Folks at the Cupertino company see this as the perfect opportunity to take a dig at Google and Amazon with a witty ad plastered on the side of a hotel building in Las Vegas.

As reported first by The Verge, the hotel which sits right next to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the venue for CES, reads " What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone." Below the statement resides a link to apple.com/privacy, where the company writes at length about how secure Apple Pay, Face ID, and the health data collected by the Apple Watch is.

While the message does not name any company directly, every person attending CES this coming week will inevitably see the ad.

For those who haven't got it yet, the statement is a wordplay on the classic Hollywood line — "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

As pointed out by The Verge, Apple here takes on precisely the opposite colour scheme, black text on a white background, when compared to Google's "Hey Google" ads, in and around the LVCC. In fact, one corner of the LVCC parking lot is entirely taken up by Google, clearly suggesting its focus on the Google Assistant at CES 2019.

Apple is not entirely wrong in advertising is prowess when it comes to user data privacy. Apple devices rarely suffer from privacy-related hiccups. The product sold by the Cupertino giant does come with a much higher asking price, but you can at least be reasonably certain that your personal information is secure (for the most part).

Google (with Android and Google Assistant) and Amazon (with Alexa), on the other hand, have had no shortage of difficulties preserving user privacy in 2018.

Nonetheless, regardless of how snarky and witty the advert is, given Apple's sheer size and domination in the technology space, it does come across as a little petty. But again, why not?

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

CES 2019

CES 2019: Amid a decline in public trust, tech industry to celebrate innovation

Jan 02, 2019

CES 2019

Smart TVs, gaming PCs, folding smartphones and more: What to expect from CES 2019

Jan 05, 2019

Flying Cars

Flying car designs by Uber and Toyota to be on display at CES 2019: Report

Jan 04, 2019

Amazon Alexa

Amazon saw record number of voice activated shopping requests this Christmas

Dec 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to demonstrate 'Sound on Display' OLED panels at CES 2019: Report

Dec 27, 2018

foldable phone

Google may be working on a foldable Pixel smartphone but there's no timeline yet

Jan 06, 2019

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019