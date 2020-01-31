Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - Apple supplier LG Display Co Ltd <034220.KS> reported its fourth quarterly operating loss in a row on Friday, hit by lower liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices and restructuring costs.

The South Korean company posted a loss of 422 billion won (275.1 million pounds) in the October-December quarter, compared with an operating profit of 279 billion won in the same period a year previous.

This was smaller than the analyst estimate of a 578 billion won loss, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimate of 19 analysts.

Revenue fell 8% to 6.4 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.