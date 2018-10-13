Saturday, October 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 October, 2018 14:15 IST

Apple stresses on stonger encryption to protect against threats of cyber attacks

In a letter to the Australian government, Apple asserted that encryption is a benefit and public good.

Countering a common argument that strong encryption may come in the way of well-meaning investigation of criminal activities, Apple has stressed that stronger  not weaker  encryption is the best way to protect against threats of cyber attacks and terrorism.

In a letter to the Australian government, the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant asserted that encryption was, in fact, a benefit and public good, The Verge reported on 12 October.

FILE PHOTO: A salesperson speaks on the phone at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Representational image. Reuters

Apple was specifically responding to a bill designed to five government easy access to the devices and data of criminals during investigations.

The tech giant said it takes technology's role in protecting national security and citizens' lives extremely seriously.

"Every day, over a trillion transactions occur safely over the internet as a result of encrypted communications," Apple said in its letter while responding to the Australian Parliament's Assistance and Access Bill.

"Criminals and terrorists who want to infiltrate systems and disrupt sensitive networks may start their attacks by accessing just one person's smartphone. In the face of these threats, this is no time to weaken encryption."

While Apple was not outright condemning the bill, it, however, attempted to make the case that "the draft legislation remains dangerously ambiguous with respect to encryption and security" The Verge report added.

Apple and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation engaged in a showdown in 2016 over the iPhone used by an assailant in the San Bernardino terror attack.

The FBI had to seek third-party help after Apple refused to assist the investigating agency to unlock the phone.

