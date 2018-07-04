Since iOS 12 was announced back in June at Apple's WWDC keynote there have been two betas that the Cupertino-giant has released. On 4 July, Apple has released the third developer beta for iPhone and iPads.

We saw several new updates on the second developer beta of iOS 12 such as how the Podcasts app shows a Now Playing indicator on currently playing chapters, a new splash screen for updated Voice Memos, new arrow launcher for Shortcuts and more. In the third beta of iOS 12, the main feature is undoubtedly the first rollout of Apple’s in-house mapping data for the Bay Area.

Apart from that, other new updates in iOS 12 beta 3 includes, the ability to clear alerts in one swipe, tweaking of the FaceTime effect picker, third-party apps working with Siri can now be seen on the Watch app, redesigning the voice memos for the iPad, a springy animation for clearing all notifications and more.

Starting with the iPhone SE, you can download the public beta from Apple’s public beta website. But be warned, beta versions are usually riddled with a lot of bugs and issues, so ideally you should not download it on your primary device.

To download the iOS 12 beta, first, you would have to become a member of Apple's Beta Software Program. After that, you can enroll a device to access the public beta. As mentioned earlier we recommend that you do not use your primary iOS device for downloading the beta version. However, if you do not have a secondary device lying with you, it is important that you back up all your data from your primary device, just to be on the safer side.