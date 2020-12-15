Tuesday, December 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple starts rolling out iOS 14.3 update with new features including ProRAW photography format

The iOS 14.3 update also includes support for Apply Fitness+, while Apple Music users will see new animated artwork in the Music app as well.


FP TrendingDec 15, 2020 18:04:27 IST

Apple has started rolling out the latest iOS 14.3 updates iPhone and iPad users. The update has addressed a number of issues that users have complained about in the last few weeks. As per the changelog, available on 9to5Mac, one of the prominent changes is the new ProRAW photography format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The ProRAW format was announced by Apple in the month of October and stated that it would be available in future software updates.

Apple starts rolling out iOS 14.3 update with new features including ProRAW photography format

iOS 14

According to the report, when a user updates to iOS 14.3, they will be able to enable the option via the Settings app under Formats, which falls under Camera section. Users will be able to see a new toggle for Apple ProRaw. However, the report adds that Apple has warned that each file in the ProRaw format will be 25 MB in size.

As per the report, shooting in RAW will give one more control over adjusting details like colour. Other two changes that are in the Camera app include the option to record video at 25 fps and mirror the front facing camera for still photos on  iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The update also brings several changes to Apple TV app. These include an all-new Apply TV+ tab that makes it easier for users to discover and view Apple Original shows and movies. Apart from this the update also includes enhanced search option so that one can browse by category and the top search results being shown with the most relevant matches.

The iOS 14.3 update also includes support for Apply Fitness+, while Apple Music users will see new animated artwork in the Music app as well.

The update will be available to users via an over-the air update in the Settings app. Users have to open the Settings app, choose General and then choose Software Update.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BuzzPatrol

Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea launch production house, will tell stories of 'unheralded heroes'

Dec 04, 2020
Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea launch production house, will tell stories of 'unheralded heroes'
Wolfwalkers movie review: Cartoon Saloon proves yet again the inimitable artistry of hand-drawn animation

MovieReview

Wolfwalkers movie review: Cartoon Saloon proves yet again the inimitable artistry of hand-drawn animation

Dec 11, 2020
Coolie No. 1, Mulan, Mank, The Prom, Durgamati: What's streaming on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in December

BuzzPatrol

Coolie No. 1, Mulan, Mank, The Prom, Durgamati: What's streaming on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in December

Dec 01, 2020
The Friday List: From Thespo's youth theatre festival to a poetry reading by Ranjit Hoskote, your weekly calendar of virtual events

The Friday List: From Thespo's youth theatre festival to a poetry reading by Ranjit Hoskote, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Dec 11, 2020
Google Pixel 4a, Xiaomi Mi 10T to Apple iPhone SE: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Dec 2020)

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Dec 2020)

Google Pixel 4a, Xiaomi Mi 10T to Apple iPhone SE: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Dec 2020)

Dec 14, 2020
Apple's iOS 14.2 brings FaceTime 1080p support for iPhone 8 and later models

Apple

Apple's iOS 14.2 brings FaceTime 1080p support for iPhone 8 and later models

Dec 04, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020