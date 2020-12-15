FP Trending

Apple has started rolling out the latest iOS 14.3 updates iPhone and iPad users. The update has addressed a number of issues that users have complained about in the last few weeks. As per the changelog, available on 9to5Mac, one of the prominent changes is the new ProRAW photography format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The ProRAW format was announced by Apple in the month of October and stated that it would be available in future software updates.

According to the report, when a user updates to iOS 14.3, they will be able to enable the option via the Settings app under Formats, which falls under Camera section. Users will be able to see a new toggle for Apple ProRaw. However, the report adds that Apple has warned that each file in the ProRaw format will be 25 MB in size.

As per the report, shooting in RAW will give one more control over adjusting details like colour. Other two changes that are in the Camera app include the option to record video at 25 fps and mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The update also brings several changes to Apple TV app. These include an all-new Apply TV+ tab that makes it easier for users to discover and view Apple Original shows and movies. Apart from this the update also includes enhanced search option so that one can browse by category and the top search results being shown with the most relevant matches.

The iOS 14.3 update also includes support for Apply Fitness+, while Apple Music users will see new animated artwork in the Music app as well.

The update will be available to users via an over-the air update in the Settings app. Users have to open the Settings app, choose General and then choose Software Update.