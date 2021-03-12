Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
Apple starts assembly of base iPhone 12 model in India, iPhone 12 Pro model will continue to be imported

Foxconn would be making the iPhone 12 at a Tamil Nadu facility, the Cupertino giant has confirmed.


tech2 News StaffMar 12, 2021 10:28:32 IST

Apple is commencing assembly of its iPhone 12 model in India – a move expected to help the firm consolidate its position in the smartphone market in India. Apple has partnered with third-party manufacturers such as Foxconn and Wistron to make some of its phones in India. These include the iPhone SE, iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Foxconn would be making the iPhone 12 at a Tamil Nadu facility, the Cupertino giant has confirmedApple had started making iPhones in India in 2017.

Apple iPhone 12

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India, also tweeted about the iPhone 12 assembly in India. "Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention. This will create jobs in large numbers," he wrote in the tweet.

As of now, only the base model of the iPhone 12 will be manufactured in India. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will continue to be imported from China, according to a report by Mint.

The Apple iPhone 12 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 84,900, and the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 94,900.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini specifications

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Ceramic Shield glass technology to make it more durable. It comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. Apple iPhone 12 comes with iOS 14 out of the box and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset.

In terms of camera, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses two 12 MP wide-angle lenses that come with Smart HDR 3. According to Apple, Smart HDR 3 will "adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images". Apple also claims that iPhone 12 features the first camera that can shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision. It is apparently "the only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone".

Apple has introduced MagSafe wireless charger for iPhones that will support 15 W wireless charging. You can use any MagSafe charger, cases or wallets that will magnetically stick at the back of the iPhone 12.

With inputs from PTI

