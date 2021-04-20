Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Apple is hosting the Spring Loaded event tonight, where it is expected to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini‌, AirPods 3, AirTags and a revamped iMac. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST. Spring Loaded is an online-only event and will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. The date of the event was previously leaked by Siri when asked "When is the next Apple event?”. Apple has not officially revealed any details of product launches for the event.

Reports also suggest that Apple may announce a few updates to Apple TV and its app. You can read in full detail about what to expect from Apple Spring Loaded event 2021, here.