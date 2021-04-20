13:43 (IST)
Apple to host the Spring Loaded event at 10.30 pm IST tonight
Stay tuned to our liveblog for all the announcements, launches and updates from the event.
tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2021 21:28:14 IST
Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini, AirPods 3, AirTags and a revamped iMac.
Apple is hosting the Spring Loaded event tonight, where it is expected to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini, AirPods 3, AirTags and a revamped iMac. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST. Spring Loaded is an online-only event and will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. The date of the event was previously leaked by Siri when asked "When is the next Apple event?”. Apple has not officially revealed any details of product launches for the event.
Reports also suggest that Apple may announce a few updates to Apple TV and its app. You can read in full detail about what to expect from Apple Spring Loaded event 2021, here.
