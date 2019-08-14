tech2 News Staff

Apple and Spotify are now reportedly in talks for allowing Apple users to control the Spotify app via Siri.

A report by The Information revealed that in the upcoming iOS 13 and iPadOS, users will be able to play music on Spotify by giving voice commands to Siri. Earlier, users had to manually open the app to listen to a specific song on Spotify.

As per the report, this update is expected because of new APIs in iOS which enables developers of audio apps to integrate with Siri.

To jog your memory a little, the two players do not share a good equation and criticised each other openly. Spotify has a dedicated page called " Time to Play Fair" where it claims that Apple's 30 percent cut of app revenue is simply too high. The page also gives pointers as to how Apple is not playing fair. Apple responded to this allegation by saying that Spotify "seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem... without making any contributions to that marketplace."

The feud went up to such a level that Spotify filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators against Apple claiming that iPhone giant unfairly pushes users towards the Apple Music store, undermining rivals. This antitrust lawsuit is still pending and we don't know if it'll have any bearing on the Siri talks.

