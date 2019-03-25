Monday, March 25, 2019Back to
Apple Special Event LIVE: Apple brings magazines to iPhones, iPad with Apple News Plus

tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2019 22:50:01 IST

Apple is hosting its first big event of the year at the Steve Jobs Theatre today at 10.30 pm IST.

Apple is expected to unveil a new video streaming service and a news subscription platform at an event today at its California headquarters.

The Cupertino giant appears to be bank on growing its services business to offset a dip in iPhone sales, numbers for which the company has stopped revealing publicly.

Apple is focusing on growing its services business instead of hardware this time. Image: Apple

While the Wall Street Journal plans to join Apple's new subscription news service, other major publishers, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, have reportedly declined Apple's offer.

Apple has also partnered with Hollywood celebrities to make a streaming debut with a slate of original content, clearly aiming to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

We may also see an Apple credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs. This will apparently be a digital card, and much like the credit card, it will support rewards and cash back.

The slew of subscription services expected to be announced today will also include Apple gaming subscription services which will likely be restricted to iOS users bundling access to paid games for a fee.

  • 22:51 (IST)

    Privacy is critical

    Recommendations are made on your iPhone or iPad, meaning advertisers cannot track you.

  • 22:51 (IST)

    Apple News+ also includes premium online subscriptions

    Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal , digital subscriptions and more.

    Comes with expert human curation.

  • 22:49 (IST)

    Apple brings Magazines to Apple News with Apple News+

    Basically brings all of your favourite magazines in one place (or one app).

    A collection of magazines (sports, art, culture, travel, music and more).

    Available in the Apple News app.

    What's New?

    Live covers with animated covers.

    Magazines designed specifically for iPhone, iPad or Mac.

    Recent issues get automatically downloaded.

    Everything in a magazine is curated by Apple News editors.

    Easy browsing with "essence design on phones"

    Articles will adapt to iPhone and iPad and will look different on each device.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Apple News+ introduces a choice of 300 new magazines for the very first time

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Apple News' premium subscription service will be called...Apple News +

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Magazines are coming to Apple News!

  • 22:39 (IST)

    First up, Apple News! Yayy! But wait a minute...Apple News already exists but we're waiting to hear more

  • 22:39 (IST)

    Apple News

    Tim Cook talks about how different and unique Apple News is from the rest.

    Apple News is now the No. 1 news app.

    Comes with hand-picked stories, personalised news feeds, from news, entertainment, sports and more.

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Meanwhile, on Twittter

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Apple is not new to services

    iCloud

    Apple Pay

    Messages

    FaceTime

    Find My iPhone

    Find My Friends

    App Store

    Apple News

    Yes. Apple is not new to creating world-class services.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    It's going to be a different kind of event

    Apple CEO, Tim Cook takes to the stage.

    Cook makes it clear that it's going to be just about "services".

    He explains how Apple products helps propagate their services to users and customers.

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stage after a super quirky ad displaying all its key products and services

  • 22:28 (IST)

    Lights, Camera, Action!

  • 22:26 (IST)

    Dropping iPhone sales means there's a lot banking on today's services announcement

    Apple's not been doing too well with iPhone sales. But if its quarterly reports are any indicator, services are looking up.

    Adding more services to its bouquet will definitely help Apple recover its lost iPhone sales.

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Celebrities at today's event

    Original content means big names from the industry are expected to attend Apple's 'It's Show Time' event.

    Celebrities we expect to see include:

    Reese Witherspoon

    Jennifer Aniston

    Steve Carell

    J.J. Abrams and more.

    All are expected to reveal bits about their upcoming original shows that would be exclusive to Apple's TV subscription service.

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Netflix won't be a part of today's show

    Considering that Apple's TV streaming service will be about bundling various channels in a package. It is a bit surprising that Netflix decided to stay out.

    Read all about it here: Netflix won't be available on Apple's upcoming streaming service: Reed Hastings

  • 21:28 (IST)

    Apple wants it's Special Event spotlight to be solely about its new services

    The tech giant even soft-launched a number of much awaited product updates over the past week.

    We saw 

    updated iMacs

    a new iPad Air and iPad mini

    and new AirPods

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Will Apple talk about Spotify on stage?

    Music streaming service Spotify had recently filed a complaint against Apple in the EU antitrust court, saying the iPhone maker unfairly limits rivals to its own Apple Music streaming service.

    Spotify has even opened up a dedicated website to explain its problem with Apple's App Store policies.

    Apple being the responsible tech giant responded to Spotify and you can read all about it here:

    Apple fires back at Spotify's EU antitrust lawsuit for unfair practices

  • 21:18 (IST)

    A Netflix-like gaming subscription service

    Apple's gaming service will likely bundle paid games for a flat monthly rate, and would likely exclude "freemium" games where you need to make an in-app purchase to unlock everything.

    What this means is that you won't be seeing the likes of a Fortnite Battle Pass or a PUGB Royale Pass but something similar to an Xbox Live subscription for iOS users.

    You can read all about Apple's upcoming gaming subscription service in the link below:

    Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event.

  • 21:14 (IST)

    Apple's very own credit card?

    There's some talk about Apple launching its very own credit card at today's event.

    But Apple is expected to launch this service in partnership with bankers Goldman Sachs.

  • 21:13 (IST)

    A news subscription service

    Apple is reportedly working with a number of publishers for the launch of its News subscription service.

    It could very well be called 'Apple News' (like Apple Music) and will most likely be available within the News app.

    Right now the News app has been out for more than year in some countries

    At the moment, Apple does not provide subscriptions in the News app, which means users will still need individual subscriptions to news websites to get through paywalls.

    With a news subscription service, users should be able to get access to paywalled content across news sites.

    Moreover, we are also expecting Apple to talk about original reporting.

  • 21:03 (IST)

    Among the several services that Apple is expected to announce today the TV service is supposed to be the highlight of the event.

    A recent report stated that Apple apart from offering bundled channels for its subscription-based TV service will also offer original content (which is why we are expecting several celebrities to show up on stage tonight).

    While Apple's original content is expected to be free of charge its bundled subscriptions will not.

    Apple is even expected to set up a separate store front for the same.

    You can read all about it in the link below.

    Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

  • 20:55 (IST)

    Apple CEO, Tim Cook seems quite excited.

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Apple's Show Time special event.

    Apple today is expected to announce

    a brand new TV streaming service,

    a news subscription service,

    its own credit card

    and may be even a brand-new game subscription service.

