Apple is expected to unveil a new video streaming service and a news subscription platform at an event today at its California headquarters.

The Cupertino giant appears to be bank on growing its services business to offset a dip in iPhone sales, numbers for which the company has stopped revealing publicly.

While the Wall Street Journal plans to join Apple's new subscription news service, other major publishers, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, have reportedly declined Apple's offer.

Apple has also partnered with Hollywood celebrities to make a streaming debut with a slate of original content, clearly aiming to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

We may also see an Apple credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs. This will apparently be a digital card, and much like the credit card, it will support rewards and cash back.

The slew of subscription services expected to be announced today will also include Apple gaming subscription services which will likely be restricted to iOS users bundling access to paid games for a fee.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.