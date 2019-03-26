Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Special Event Highlights: Apple Card and premium news, gaming and an on-demand video service launched

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 00:30:41 IST

As expected, Apple launched a number of premium services along with a new credit card called Apple Card.

Apple is expected to unveil a new video streaming service and a news subscription platform at an event today at its California headquarters.

The Cupertino giant appears to be bank on growing its services business to offset a dip in iPhone sales, numbers for which the company has stopped revealing publicly.

Apple Special Event Highlights: Apple Card and premium news, gaming and an on-demand video service launched

Apple is focusing on growing its services business instead of hardware this time. Image: Apple

While the Wall Street Journal plans to join Apple's new subscription news service, other major publishers, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, have reportedly declined Apple's offer.

Apple has also partnered with Hollywood celebrities to make a streaming debut with a slate of original content, clearly aiming to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

We may also see an Apple credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs. This will apparently be a digital card, and much like the credit card, it will support rewards and cash back.

The slew of subscription services expected to be announced today will also include Apple gaming subscription services which will likely be restricted to iOS users bundling access to paid games for a fee.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

  • 00:20 (IST)

    And that's a wrap! 

    Thank You for joining us on this Live blog and head to tech2.com for more detailed updates about today's Apple event.

  • 00:08 (IST)

    Apple TV Plus promises to bring original stories and movies to more than 130 countries this summer. Most likely...India's included

  • 00:08 (IST)

    Apple TV+ availability

    Is On Demand

    Available online and offline

    With original content

    Will be available in 100+ countries available this Fall.

  • 00:06 (IST)

    Apple introduces Apple TV+ with original content

    Filmmaker Steven Spielberg takes to the stage to announce Amazing Stories.

    Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell announce The Morning Show.

    Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard announces See.

    Kumail Nanjiani announces Little America.

    Big Bird and Julia from Sesame Street announces Helpsters.

    J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles announce Real Voice.

    Oprah Winfrey announces Toxic Labour and a live streamed show 

  • 00:05 (IST)

    Apple is truly looking to match up to the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

  • 00:03 (IST)

    Waiting for Ekta Kapoor to take the stage next perhaps?

  • 23:45 (IST)

    Look who's on stage! Steven Spielberg! The maker of Jurassic Park...Jaws...Saving Private Ryan...and many more great movies

  • 23:41 (IST)

    CEO Tim Cook announces Apple TV+, a premium service with access to original content from Apple!

  • 23:41 (IST)

    Well...there's that

  • 23:34 (IST)

    Apple TV availability

    From TV to iPad to iPhone

    Available from May via a software update.

    Apple TV app is coming to Mac this Fall.

    Apple TV app now also comes to smart TVs like Samsung, followed by Sony, LG and Vizio and Roku and Amazon.

    Will be available in over 100 countries.

  • 23:27 (IST)

    Apple TV App is now redesigned

    Up Next makes it easy to pick up where you left off.

    Editors will recommend the best shows on TV

    Apple TV app uses machine learning to help you find your next favourite show.

  • 23:24 (IST)

    What's new with the new Apple TV? Apple TV Channels.

    Access to Movies

    Access  to cable and satellite TV

    Only pay for what you want

    All in one app

    On demand and ad-free

    Watch online or offline

    Best picture and sound quality 

    Now with Family Sharing

  • 23:22 (IST)

    And finally, Apple TV

    To bring together favourite shows movies, sports and news and make them available on all devices.

  • 23:20 (IST)

    Say Hello to Apple Arcade!

    First gaming subscription service for mobile and the desktop.

    Single subscription gets you access to 100+ games

    Will be available in the Arcade tab in the App Store.

    Apple Arcade games will be playable across Apple products.

    Games will also be offline.

    Games will be "all you can play".

    Apple arcade games cannot collect any data about the user.

    Arcade will be curated by Apple's expert editors​

    Will be available this Fall in 150 countries. Pricing details to be revealed later.

  • 23:18 (IST)

    A single subscription to Apple Arcade lets you have access to all paid games on iOS, ad-free!

  • 23:16 (IST)

    Next! Apple Arcade! Apple's very own premium gaming service

  • 23:10 (IST)

    Next up, App Store

    A safe and trusted place to download apps.

    Editors create rich content and is the essential destination to discover new apps.

    iOS is the largest gaming platform in the world, claims Tim Cook.

  • 23:09 (IST)

    Apple launches its own Titanium Apple Card

    No card number

    No CVV

    No expiration date

    No signature

    Will come to the Wallet app this summer.

  • 23:06 (IST)

    Apple Card focusses on Privacy and security

    All data is stored on the device

    Authentication takes place using Face ID or Touch ID

    Card data will never be shared to advertisers or for marketing.

  • 23:05 (IST)

    Apple Card helps you save on interest

    Makes it easy to see a range of payment and interest options.

    No late fees, no annual fees, no international fees.

    Lower interest rates

    No penalty on interest rates

    Partnered with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard.

  • 23:02 (IST)

    Daily Rewards with Apple Card

    Every time users spend with Apple Card, users get rewarded with Daily Cash.

    Cash gets transferred every day.

    Apple promises 2 percent of the amount spent goes to Daily Cash.

    Purchases made from Apple services gets you 3 percent to Daily Cash.

  • 23:01 (IST)

    After Apple Pay comes Apple Card

    Focus on security and privacy

    Designed for a healthier financial life???

    Users can sign on their iPhone and use it worldwide and will be available across devices.

    Apple Card resides in the Wallet app.

    Support is just a text away (or as easy as messaging a friend)

    Apple Card uses machine learning to turn cryptic words in credit card bills to represent actual names.

    Gets you weekly and monthly summaries about spending

  • 23:00 (IST)

    The Apple Pay app now doubles up as your mobile banking app to track everything on your Apple Card

  • 22:58 (IST)

    Here we go... Apple's very own credit card!

  • 22:56 (IST)

    Next up - the second announcement of the day - Apple Pay!

  • 22:56 (IST)

    Apple Pay comes to transit

    Will be available in Portland, Chicago and New York this year.

  • 22:55 (IST)

    Next up Apple Pay

    The simplest most secure and private way to pay

    On target to surpass 10 billion transactions in 2019, claims Tim Cook.

    Saw 99 percent acceptance in Australia.

    Will be available in an additional 40 countries.

  • 22:54 (IST)

    Apple News+ introduces a choice of 300 new magazines for the very first time

  • 22:53 (IST)

    Apple News+ pricing and availability

    $9.99 per month with Family Sharing.

    Will be available today

    Users will need to download the latest updates.

    Apple News and Apple News+ now comes to Canada (after the US)

    Next up Australia and the UK.

  • 22:51 (IST)

    Privacy is critical

    Recommendations are made on your iPhone or iPad, meaning advertisers cannot track you.

  • 22:51 (IST)

    Apple News+ also includes premium online subscriptions

    Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal , digital subscriptions and more.

    Comes with expert human curation.

  • 22:49 (IST)

    Apple brings Magazines to Apple News with Apple News+

    Basically brings all of your favourite magazines in one place (or one app).

    A collection of magazines (sports, art, culture, travel, music and more).

    Available in the Apple News app.

    What's New?

    Live covers with animated covers.

    Magazines designed specifically for iPhone, iPad or Mac.

    Recent issues get automatically downloaded.

    Everything in a magazine is curated by Apple News editors.

    Easy browsing with "essence design on phones"

    Articles will adapt to iPhone and iPad and will look different on each device.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Apple News+ introduces a choice of 300 new magazines for the very first time

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Apple News' premium subscription service will be called...Apple News +

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Magazines are coming to Apple News!

  • 22:39 (IST)

    First up, Apple News! Yayy! But wait a minute...Apple News already exists but we're waiting to hear more

  • 22:39 (IST)

    Apple News

    Tim Cook talks about how different and unique Apple News is from the rest.

    Apple News is now the No. 1 news app.

    Comes with hand-picked stories, personalised news feeds, from news, entertainment, sports and more.

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Meanwhile, on Twittter

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Apple is not new to services

    iCloud

    Apple Pay

    Messages

    FaceTime

    Find My iPhone

    Find My Friends

    App Store

    Apple News

    Yes. Apple is not new to creating world-class services.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    It's going to be a different kind of event

    Apple CEO, Tim Cook takes to the stage.

    Cook makes it clear that it's going to be just about "services".

    He explains how Apple products helps propagate their services to users and customers.

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stage after a super quirky ad displaying all its key products and services

  • 22:28 (IST)

    Lights, Camera, Action!

  • 22:26 (IST)

    Dropping iPhone sales means there's a lot banking on today's services announcement

    Apple's not been doing too well with iPhone sales. But if its quarterly reports are any indicator, services are looking up.

    Adding more services to its bouquet will definitely help Apple recover its lost iPhone sales.

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Celebrities at today's event

    Original content means big names from the industry are expected to attend Apple's 'It's Show Time' event.

    Celebrities we expect to see include:

    Reese Witherspoon

    Jennifer Aniston

    Steve Carell

    J.J. Abrams and more.

    All are expected to reveal bits about their upcoming original shows that would be exclusive to Apple's TV subscription service.

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Netflix won't be a part of today's show

    Considering that Apple's TV streaming service will be about bundling various channels in a package. It is a bit surprising that Netflix decided to stay out.

    Read all about it here: Netflix won't be available on Apple's upcoming streaming service: Reed Hastings

  • 21:28 (IST)

    Apple wants it's Special Event spotlight to be solely about its new services

    The tech giant even soft-launched a number of much awaited product updates over the past week.

    We saw 

    updated iMacs

    a new iPad Air and iPad mini

    and new AirPods

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Will Apple talk about Spotify on stage?

    Music streaming service Spotify had recently filed a complaint against Apple in the EU antitrust court, saying the iPhone maker unfairly limits rivals to its own Apple Music streaming service.

    Spotify has even opened up a dedicated website to explain its problem with Apple's App Store policies.

    Apple being the responsible tech giant responded to Spotify and you can read all about it here:

    Apple fires back at Spotify's EU antitrust lawsuit for unfair practices

  • 21:18 (IST)

    A Netflix-like gaming subscription service

    Apple's gaming service will likely bundle paid games for a flat monthly rate, and would likely exclude "freemium" games where you need to make an in-app purchase to unlock everything.

    What this means is that you won't be seeing the likes of a Fortnite Battle Pass or a PUGB Royale Pass but something similar to an Xbox Live subscription for iOS users.

    You can read all about Apple's upcoming gaming subscription service in the link below:

    Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event.

  • 21:14 (IST)

    Apple's very own credit card?

    There's some talk about Apple launching its very own credit card at today's event.

    But Apple is expected to launch this service in partnership with bankers Goldman Sachs.

  • 21:13 (IST)

    A news subscription service

    Apple is reportedly working with a number of publishers for the launch of its News subscription service.

    It could very well be called 'Apple News' (like Apple Music) and will most likely be available within the News app.

    Right now the News app has been out for more than year in some countries

    At the moment, Apple does not provide subscriptions in the News app, which means users will still need individual subscriptions to news websites to get through paywalls.

    With a news subscription service, users should be able to get access to paywalled content across news sites.

    Moreover, we are also expecting Apple to talk about original reporting.

    • read more



top reviews

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Vivo V15 pro

Vivo V15 pro

TECH2 RATING

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

TECH2 RATING

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Apple

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Mar 24, 2019
Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event
What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, gaming subscriptions and more

Apple

What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, gaming subscriptions and more

Mar 25, 2019
Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Apple

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 25, 2019
Shazam will now show data and time of all songs that you have ever Shazamed

Shazam

Shazam will now show data and time of all songs that you have ever Shazamed

Mar 15, 2019
WhatsApp Business app for iOS is now available in select markets: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business app for iOS is now available in select markets: Report

Mar 21, 2019
Apple announces WWDC 2019 will kick off on 3 June: What to expect from the event

WWDC 2019

Apple announces WWDC 2019 will kick off on 3 June: What to expect from the event

Mar 15, 2019

science

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019
CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019