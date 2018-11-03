Saturday, November 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 November, 2018 14:41 IST

Apple share in global shipments of smartwatches down by 30 percent in Q3 2018

Fitbit's share in the smartwatch shipments market went up to 16 percent in Q3 of this year.

Although Apple continues to dominate the smartwatch market, its share in the global shipments of smartwatches went down to 30 percent in the third quarter of 2018, from 35 percent in the same quarter last year, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.

Apple Watch.

Apple Watch.

Global smartwatch shipments grew 53 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of this year with strong performance from Fitbit, kids watch brands such as Imoo and start-ups such as Amazfit, showed the latest findings from Counterpoint's "Global Smartwatch Tracker".

Fitbit's share in the smartwatch shipments market went up to 16 percent in Q3 of this year, from six percent in the same quarter last year, registering a year-over-year growth of 348 percent in terms of shipments, the report said.

"Fitbit continues to shift its focus from predominantly SmartBand/trackers to smartwatches and has now evolved as the next best player to Apple in terms of experience and scale," Counterpoint Research Analyst Satyajit Sinha said in a statement.

"The launch of the Versa smartwatch was the turning point for Fitbit's smartwatch segment growth. The health/fitness factor is playing a key role in driving consumer decision making for the adoption of smartwatches and Fitbit has entirely focused on this core use case," Sinha said.

When it comes to Apple, the introduction of the Series 4 this autumn was the biggest update from a design and features standpoint, the report said.

"Apple's Series 3 saw an uptick later in the quarter with discounted pricing, while Apple's Series 1 continued to be the single biggest selling SKU contributing to almost half of all Apple Watch shipments. This could change in holiday season quarter as our channel checks showed pent-up demand for the Series 4," Counterpoint Research Director, Jeff Fieldhack, noted.

The US consumers find the LTE communications capability in the Apple Watch the most desirable feature, the report said.

Cellular connectivity enables watches to work independently of smartphones — a capability that we believe will drive the market.

"By end of this year, cellular-capable watches will likely contribute to 20 percent of global smartwatch shipments. This will be a challenge for Fitbit to solve and range LTE SKUs (stock keeping units) in their portfolio," Sinha said.

"The children's or kids' smartwatch segment is growing rapidly, especially in Asia," Counterpoint's Senior Analyst, Hanish Bhatia, added.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is the most preferred choice of smartwatch in the US: Counterpoint

Nov 01, 2018

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple watchOS 5.1 rollout pulled back after reports of Watch 4 getting bricked

Nov 01, 2018

science

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018

Asteroid Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures close-up of near-Earth asteroid Bennu before landing

Nov 02, 2018