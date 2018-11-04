Sunday, November 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 November, 2018 13:56 IST

Apple sets 2020 target for launching its first 5G iPhone but there may be hiccups

Apple will likely use Intel’s 8161 5G modem chip in its 2020 5G iPhone.

As carriers and equipment providers are all trying to prepare themselves for India's plan to commercially roll-out 5G in 2020, a source close to Apple claims that the company's first 5G iPhone will come to market in the same year.

Apple, as a brand, is known to implement new technology only when it feels it's ready and while other OEMs are planning to launch 5G smartphone as early as early 2019, 5G iPhones won't be launched anytime soon. As per a report by Fast Company, the Cupertino giant is gearing up for a tentative 2020 target for launching its first 5G iPhone, despite not having mentioned anything officially yet.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The source close to Apple's plans also mentioned that the company is reportedly using an Intel 8060 chip for prototyping, but will likely launch its first 5G iPhone with Intel’s 8161 5G modem chip inside. The 8060 currently has "heat dissipation issues" because of which Apple isn't very happy with Intel.

The source explains the sheer demand needed for millimetre-wave signals raise both the temperature of the chip and also adversely impacts battery life. Intel is looking into the issue but Apple is also in discussion with MediaTek to supply the 5G chips as a "Plan B", in case, Intel fails to deliver.

The issues at hand are, however, not bad enough for Apple to reopen conversations with Qualcomm about supplying 5G modems. The fact that Qualcomm's X50 modem has also created heat dissipation for other OEMs also put Intel and Qualcomm on the same boat currently.

As per a report by The Verge, the FCC did grant Apple approval to experiment with 5G technology in 2017, suggesting that a 5G phone might be in the offing soon. As for Apple's tie-up with Intel, the two companies have been working together to supply modems for the iPhone since 2015. This year's iPhone XS, iPhone XR and the iPhone XS Max are in fact the first batch of iPhones to exclusively use Intel modems.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is the affordable iPhone XS experience users want: Phil Schiller

Oct 23, 2018

iPhone

iOS 12.1 update to reportedly fix the iPhone XS and XR's beauty-gate issue

Oct 24, 2018

iPhone

Here's how to use Dual SIM feature for Airtel on iPhone XS and XR

Oct 31, 2018

5G

OnePlus to release one of the first 5G compatible smartphones next year: Carl Pei

Oct 23, 2018

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Smartphone camera shootout

Oct 23, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR review: Great battery life, display makes it the best iPhone to buy

Oct 30, 2018

science

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018

Asteroid Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures close-up of near-Earth asteroid Bennu before landing

Nov 02, 2018