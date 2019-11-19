tech2 News Staff

Before the year comes to an end, Apple is set to host another event next month. The event is scheduled to take place in New York city on Monday, 2 December. The event isn't currently listed on Apple's website, but Life Wire editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff shared the invite from Apple for the event on Twitter.

The event has been confirmed in a CNBC report, too. At a glance, the shared invite doesn't seem to be a major event. It does look mostly app-focused, what with Apple expected to announce its top picks for apps and games of 2019 during the event. The tagline "Loved by millions. Created by the best" is a good hint at that.

This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019

Though announcing the best apps and games is a fairly routine, Apple thing to do, 2 December marks the first time the company has a calendar event for it. Apple typically sends out a press release announcing the best apps and games. There's an entire award ceremony organised for just apps and games this year around.

We don't expect there to be a keynote, and the event will likely be focused only on app developers.

Event aside, the most recent announcements that came from Apple this year were the launches of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the AirPods Pro. Last week, the new earphones were also made available for sale in India.

