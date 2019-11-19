Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple sends out invite for 2 December event to unveil best apps, games from 2019

The event is scheduled to take place in New York city on Monday, 2 December.


tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 11:34:57 IST

Before the year comes to an end, Apple is set to host another event next month. The event is scheduled to take place in New York city on Monday, 2 December. The event isn't currently listed on Apple's website, but Life Wire editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff shared the invite from Apple for the event on Twitter.

The event has been confirmed in a CNBC report, too. At a glance, the shared invite doesn't seem to be a major event. It does look mostly app-focused, what with Apple expected to announce its top picks for apps and games of 2019 during the event. The tagline "Loved by millions. Created by the best" is a good hint at that.

Though announcing the best apps and games is a fairly routine, Apple thing to do, 2 December marks the first time the company has a calendar event for it. Apple typically sends out a press release announcing the best apps and games. There's an entire award ceremony organised for just apps and games this year around.

Apple sends out invite for 2 December event to unveil best apps, games from 2019

Representational image.

We don't expect there to be a keynote, and the event will likely be focused only on app developers.

Event aside, the most recent announcements that came from Apple this year were the launches of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the AirPods Pro. Last week, the new earphones were also made available for sale in India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Research app

Apple launches new Research app that lets users to anonymously participate in medical studies

Nov 15, 2019
Apple launches new Research app that lets users to anonymously participate in medical studies
Apple launches a redesigned privacy page that details how it 'protects your data'

Apple

Apple launches a redesigned privacy page that details how it 'protects your data'

Nov 07, 2019
Facebook reportedly fixes iOS bug that activated the camera without user knowledge

Facebook

Facebook reportedly fixes iOS bug that activated the camera without user knowledge

Nov 15, 2019
iOS 13.3 latest beta comes with Safari support for NFC, USB, Lightning FIDO2 security keys

iOS 13.3

iOS 13.3 latest beta comes with Safari support for NFC, USB, Lightning FIDO2 security keys

Nov 13, 2019
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug

Apple

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug

Nov 08, 2019
Apple's buggiest iOS release yet introduces more bugs in iOS 13.2; users report that multitasking is now dead

Apple

Apple's buggiest iOS release yet introduces more bugs in iOS 13.2; users report that multitasking is now dead

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019