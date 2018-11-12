Moving ahead of its Chinese rivals, Apple became the top-selling phone brand during Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's record-breaking Singles' Day sale on November 11, the media reported.

The Cupertino-based tech giant was one of the 237 brands that surpassed CNY 100 million ($14.36 million) mark in sales during Alibaba's annual event.

Alibaba released a list of products in various categories that had the highest gross merchandise value (GMV) or sales via its various platforms.

"Apple topped the list in the mobile phone category but Alibaba did not release specific figures on the number of units sold or the total GMV brought in by Apple," CNBC reported on Monday.

Apple was followed by Chinese smartphone players Huawei and Xiaomi that were second and third respectively.

The 10th edition of the Global Shopping Festival 11.11, which is also called 'Double 11' event as it falls on 11 November, kicked off on Saturday midnight providing huge discounts on goods.

The Chinese e-commerce giant announced whopping $30.8 billion in sales, beating the last year's record of $25 billion.

Around 1,80,000 brands had participated in the sale on all retails platforms of the company.