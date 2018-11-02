Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 02 November, 2018 08:53 IST

Apple says it will stop disclosing sales for its iPhone, iPad and Mac to investors

Apple said the data is less relevant to the strength of its business as customers bundle products.

First Apple Inc took away the headphone jack on its iPhones. Then it took away the home button.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

And now, it has taken away a closely watched performance metric that it has disclosed to investors for 20 years.

The Cupertino, California-based company on Thursday said that it will stop reporting unit sales data for its iPhone, iPad and Mac computer products, the latter of which it has given out since 1998. Analysts and investors use the figures to calculate the average selling price of Apple’s devices and gauge the health of the company.

Apple said the data is less relevant to the strength of its business as customers bundle products, such as an iPhone paired with its wireless AirPods headphones, along with paid subscription services like Apple Music to listen to songs and iCloud storage for photos. Analysts were skeptical.

“Companies typically stop reporting metrics when the metrics are about to turn. This is not a good look for Apple,” said analyst Walter Piecyk from BTIG Research.

The move cost Apple dearly, helping to send shares down about 7 percent in after-hours trading. They later settled at $207.81, about 6.5 percent below their previous close.

“Apple is a complex company with lot of moving parts,” said analyst Ivan Fienseth from Tigress “I think they need to give more transparency to their shareholders and not less.”

But now, Apple will give cost-of-sales data for both its total product businesses and its total services business, which will let investors evaluate a gross margin for both. In the past, Apple gave only an overall gross margin figure for the company.

The new numbers are important for two reasons. First, they will show just how lucrative Apple’s hardware business really is. But more importantly, for the first time they give margin information on Apple’s services business, which reached $10 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 17 percent.

Many of Apple’s fastest-growing businesses are subscription based, like its $9.99 a month Apple Music service. And investors tend to value subscription business through a combination of their revenue growth rate and margins - information that Apple investors will now have, said Tien Tzuo, chief executive of Zuora Inc, a company that helps subscription businesses track their finances.

But one problem Apple investors will face is not knowing what the margin mix is within the services business. Some parts of it, like iCloud storage, are likely lucrative, but others, like Apple Music, are probably less so because Apple has to pay music licenses costs and competes with rival Spotify Technology SA.

“You would value the music business with one (revenue) multiple closer to Spotify, and the cloud business with a (subscription software) multiple,” said Tzuo. “Having some sense of which business is growing faster would be nice.”

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Apple

Apple expected to unveil facial recognition feature for its Mac and iPads

Oct 30, 2018

iPad Pro

New iPad Pro design with rounded bezels and no home button spotted on iOS icon

Oct 29, 2018

Apple Mini Mac

Apple's new Mac Mini with 8th gen Intel chipsets, 64 GB RAM starts at Rs 75,900

Oct 30, 2018

Apple

Apple sends out invites for possible iPad Pro launch and more on 30 October

Oct 19, 2018

Apple2018

Apple expected to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini on 30 October

Oct 29, 2018

iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro benchmarking results completely floor Android flagships

Nov 01, 2018

science

Galactic Smash

Milky Way and its iconic halo forged by a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago

Nov 01, 2018

Hydrogen Fuel

Breakthrough in making hydrogen fuel from water offers hope of mass production

Nov 01, 2018

Data Storage

Why store data in flash drives when you could store it as a fine powder?

Nov 01, 2018

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018