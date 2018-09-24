Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 September, 2018 23:05 IST

Apple, Salesforce enter into a partnership to bring Siri to more business apps

This will bring Siri deeper into Salesforce’s own mobile apps, widely used in sales, marketing.

Apple and Salesforce are entering a partnership in which the iPhone maker will help Salesforce build the iPhone maker’s features such as its Siri voice assistant deeper into Salesforce’s own mobile apps, which are widely used in the sales and marketing industries.

In exchange, Salesforce will make software tools so that the big businesses that use its back-end technology to power their own apps can build better products with features specific to iPhones and iPads.

Apple and Salesforce both have huge ecosystems of third-party software developers. About 20 million developers make software for Apple devices, most of them focused on the consumer, while Salesforce has about 5 million developers who tap into its back-end systems to build business applications — a market that Apple has been expanding into through deals with International Business Machines, Cisco Systems and Accenture.

The new Apple iPhone X are seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The new Apple iPhone X. Image: Reuters

The partnership means that a salesperson can use Siri after a customer meeting to update that customer’s record with notes from the meeting, flag a customer service issue for a support team to follow-up on and many other data-entry tasks that can eat up valuable time.

“If you look at enterprise in general, voice has not been used as much as in consumer,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview. “We’re going to be able to provide the sales rep instant access to things using your voice instead of clicks and going through different apps. We’re changing the way people work, and that’s always been at the heart of what Apple is about - changing things for the better.”

In exchange, Salesforce is building tools so companies that tap into its back-end systems can make better use of Apple-specific features like Siri.

At Salesforce’s annual customer conference this week, Marriott International will demonstrate a new system that uses Salesforce and Apple tools so that hotel guests can turn up the heat, order a sandwich or hail a ride using Siri with an Apple HomePod in their hotel room. And at the next Marriot the guest stays at, Siri will remember the guest’s preferences - even their favorite sandwich, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told Reuters in an interview.

“I don’t think I’ve met with a single customer in the world that doesn’t want me to help them do more with Tim’s products,” Benioff said Cook and Apple in the interview.

Salesforce also runs an educational platform called Trailhead, where it says one in four people who take courses in how to build business apps with Salesforce’s tools ends up getting a raise or promotion. As part of the deal, Apple and Salesforce will add courses on how to develop iPhone and iPad applications.

“These people are learning the tech skills that are elevating their careers,” Benioff said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12: How to update your iOS device and get the latest features

Sep 17, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi mocks the exorbitant pricing of Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Sep 15, 2018

Apple iPhone X

iPhone X, for all its flaws, was the most successful revenue generator for Apple

Sep 12, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR: Here's the reason why it may not be available till October end

Sep 18, 2018

iPhone Xs Max

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

Sep 12, 2018

Apple iPhone 9

Apple iPhone 9 launch may be delayed to late September or early October: Report

Sep 11, 2018

science

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018