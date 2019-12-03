tech2 News Staff

The next upgrades to Apple’s line up iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices could see the introduction of a new screen technology. It could feature Mini-LED displays and it’s being rumoured that these devices could arrive by late 2020.

Speculated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he had earlier revealed the rumour about Apple working on a new screen technology with a release of 2020 or 2021. As reported by The Verge, it’s now being speculated that the company could release an iPad Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new display by the end of next year.

Apple’s pursuit of this new technology is to minimise the shortcomings of OLED panels, especially burn-in. Mini-LED panels feature almost the same benefits of OLED displays such as local dimming, wide colour gamut, and high contrast and dynamic range.

By Q3 2020, an upgraded iPad Pro could arrive with an A14X processor, followed by a 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q4. Both these devices will carry the Mini-LED displays. More products based on this technology is said to be released over the course of two to three years.

