FP Trending

Apple has released iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 along with a more widely spread exposure notifications system specifically designed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, users need not follow or download any instruction or application from the public health authorities and will be able to utilise the COVID-19 Exposure Notification technology directly from their Apple devices. This update has been rolled out for Apple users from 1 September.

Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020

This technology came about according to the collaborative plan detailed by Apple and Google back in April. Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai had announced that the contact tracing technology will roll out in two phases. According to the plan, the first phase rolled out with iOS 13.5 when users had to download an app from the public health authorities to opt into the COVID exposure notifications. And with the second phase, with the iOS 13.7 update, iPhone users can directly switch on the notifications by visiting their Settings section in the smartphone.

Apple and Google spoke with 9to5Mac about iOS 13.7 and the exposure notifications. They said that they are “making it easier and faster” for people to use the Exposure Notifications system without the need to build and maintain an application.

“Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project’s core tenets of user privacy and security”.

As Apple Insider reports, the Exposure Notification Express is the platform where Apple will present “localised health instructions” to users if there is any doubt about exposure to the virus.