tech2 News Staff 09 October, 2018 10:16 IST

Apple rolls out iOS 12.0.1 update to fix iPhone XS and XS Max 'charge-gate' issue

The iOS update also solves problems with Bluetooth becoming inaccessible and subtitles not showing up.

Three weeks after launching iOS 12, Apple's first update (iOS 12.0.1) is here. This is following complaints of an issue which prevented the XS and XS Max from charging until the display was woken up.

The update will be available on all iOS 12 eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. At the time of writing this report, Tech2 can confirm that the update is already available for download on all devices and the issue of charging seems to be fixed.

The Apple iPhone XS. Image: Reuters

Apart from addressing the "charge-gate" issue which has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet over the past couple of weeks, iOS 12.0.1, also fixes a Wi-Fi reception problem where the device would rejoin a network on the slower 2.4 GHz band instead of 5 GHz.

Other fixes also include resolving problems with Bluetooth becoming inaccessible and subtitles not showing up in some apps.

Another change which is geared towards iPad users is that the update will restore the original position of the "123 key" which seemed like a major issue with users.

The update in general certainly is not a major update and basically just irons out the glaring issues that have been plaguing users lately.

Those of you waiting eagerly for Apple's new emojis to arrive, this isn't the update which brings you that. So you will have to be a little more patient for Apple to roll-out another update.

