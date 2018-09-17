Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 16:25 IST

Apple responds to the complaint about disappearance of purchased movies from iTunes

Apple Support acknowledged that the movies were gone and attempted to rectify the issue.

Apple has responded to a tweet by a user who complained about the disappearance of purchased movies from the iTunes library.

The tweet by Anders G da Silva  who recently relocated from Australia to Canada  said three movies he had purchased from iTunes had been removed from his account and he was unable to play or re-download them, Apple Insider reported on 16 September.

"After reviewing the case I have noticed that the content provider has removed these movies from the Canadian Store. Hence these movies are not available in the Canada iTunes Store at this time," a Senior Advisor from Customer Care Support at iTunes Store tweeted in reply to da Silva.

Apple Support acknowledged that the movies were gone and attempted to rectify the issue by providing rental credits to rent a movie priced up to $5.99, far off the value of the missing films, the report added.

"If you change your country setting, some movies may not be available to re-download from the movie store if the version you purchased isn't also available in the new country. If needed, you can change your country setting back to your prior country to re-download those movies," a CNET report quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying.

"Apple is constantly working with content providers to expand the iTunes Store catalogue and to make more items available in more countries," said Apple Support.

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

