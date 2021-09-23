Thursday, September 23, 2021Back to
Apple researching ways to use iPhone camera to detect childhood autism: Report

It is suggested that the technology will be able to track a kid's face and observe different facial behaviours by the child to detect the early stages of the condition.


Apple seems to be looking for ways for iPhones to detect childhood autism. As per a report by the Wall Street Journal, the company is researching ways to use an iPhone's camera for the purpose of early diagnosis of the condition. The report, based on people and documents familiar with the work, states that "Apple has a third brain-related research partnership with Duke University that it hasn't disclosed," adding that the company aims to create an algorithm for detecting childhood autism.

The report noted that according to documents, the research aims at using the iPhone's camera to observe how young children focus, including measures such as how often they sway back and forth.

It is suggested that the technology will be able to track a kid's face and observe different facial behaviours by the child to detect the early stages of the condition. This could include tracking how often the kid looks away and other such behaviours.

The report also says that the research takes forward Apple's previous efforts to introduce the functionality.

For a similar effort, an American biotechnology company, Biogen had previously announced that it will join hands with Apple. This was to come up with ways to use iPhones and the Apple Watch to detect potential signs of depression and a cognitive decline in users.

However, it is also suggested that these efforts that might make Apple products capable of detecting diseases might not be available as a user-end feature. That said, the research is in its early stages and there are chances that Apple might be able to reach its potential.

To recall, Apple was previously expected to introduce the ability to track blood pressure, record alcohol levels, and even sugar levels via the Apple Watch. While this was expected to get introduced with the Watch Series 7, these features could launch in future Apple Watches.

