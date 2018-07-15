It would seem that everything is not going according to plan for Apple in India. Reports have indicated that the Cupertino-based tech giant has lost three important executives in India who were pivotal to the growth of iPhone sales in the country.

As per the report by Bloomberg, the executives who departed are the national sales and distribution chief, the head of its commercial channels and mid-market business, and the head of telecom carrier sales.

Quite clearly the abandonment of the Apple high-command in India spells a lot of trouble for the company, especially as it struggles with the import tariffs it is facing which have caused an increase in the price of Apple products.

The report states that Apple's inability to grow past single digits in the total smartphone market share in the country happens to be in contrast to what Apple CEO Tim Cook had to say. Back when Cook was visiting the country, he used phrases like "very bullish" and "very optimistic" while describing future prospects in India. He has even suggested that India could be the next China in terms of mobile sales.

As per the report, Apple's Indian sales team is now undergoing a restructuring. We will have to wait and see what kind of new sales plans the company has for India.

As per Neil Shah a research director with Counterpoint "iPhone India sales were weak in the first half of 2018 and, even if they show a big jump in the traditionally strong second half, Apple will still fall short of last year,".