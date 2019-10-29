tech2 News Staff

Apple has removed 17 apps from its App Store which were made by a Gujarat-based company on suspicion of malware.

These apps were published by Gujarat-based AppAspect Technologies Pvt. Ltd and it was found out that these apps had a clickware installed in it to increase advertising revenue.

The list was released by mobile security company Wandera and it said, "Clicker Trojan is a well-understood class of malware that performs ad-fraud by making frequent connections to ad networks or websites in order to artificially inflate visitor counts or to generate revenue on a pay-per-click basis."

Here are the apps that you need to install on your iOS device:-

RTO Vehicle Information

EMI Calculator

Loan Planner

File Manager

Live Cricket Scores

Yoga Poses

Internet Radio

My Train Info

Around Me Place Finder

Ramadan Times 2019

Qibla

Smart Video Compressor

BMR Calc

Dual Accounts

Video Editor

These infected apps would receive commands from the control server to load advertisements, open website in the background and change device settings to subscribe users to expensive subscriptions services, without users consent, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

With inputs from IANS

