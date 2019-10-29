Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
Apple removes 17 apps developed by Gujarat-based company from the App Store

The apps by Gujarat-based AppAspect Technologies were found out to have a clickware installed.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 11:08:43 IST

Apple has removed 17 apps from its App Store which were made by a Gujarat-based company on suspicion of malware.

Apple logo.

These apps were published by Gujarat-based AppAspect Technologies Pvt. Ltd and it was found out that these apps had a clickware installed in it to increase advertising revenue.

The list was released by mobile security company Wandera and it said, "Clicker Trojan is a well-understood class of malware that performs ad-fraud by making frequent connections to ad networks or websites in order to artificially inflate visitor counts or to generate revenue on a pay-per-click basis."

Here are the apps that you need to install on your iOS device:-

  • RTO Vehicle Information
  • EMI Calculator
  • Loan Planner
  • File Manager
  • Live Cricket Scores
  • Yoga Poses
  • Internet Radio
  • My Train Info
  • Around Me Place Finder
  • Ramadan Times 2019
  • Qibla
  • Smart Video Compressor
  • BMR Calc
  • Dual Accounts
  • Video Editor

These infected apps would receive commands from the control server to load advertisements, open website in the background and change device settings to subscribe users to expensive subscriptions services, without users consent, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

With inputs from IANS

