Apple Releases A Pregnant Man & Other Gender-Neutral Emojis, Twitter Schools Them In Biology

Apple introduced a new set of 35 gender-neutral emojis with their iOS 15.4 update. People on Twitter, however, accused Apple of being woke just for the sake of it, forgetting basic biology.


FP StaffApr 19, 2022 11:36:41 IST

Whenever brands try to get into virtue signalling or try to be “woke” things backfire spectacularly on them, especially when they try to be woke just for the sake of it. Apple finds itself in a similar situation, thanks to its recent addition of a few gender-neutral emojis.

Apple Pregnant Man Emoji

While the inclusion of most gender-neutral emojis is a welcome move, one particular emoji, of that of a “Pregnant Man” has riled up Twitter users. But why exactly?

Apple released a number of new emoticons as part of the iOS 15.4 update. Apple had released the 'pregnant man' and 'pregnant person' emoji in January this year which was part of an optional update.

Ironically, Apple seemed to ignore a few basic things about biology that people on Twitter pointed out in a rather savage way. Men cannot get pregnant unless we are talking about a very unlikely medical anomaly.

Several people took to Twitter and shared a few hot-takes upon this recent development with iOS and emoticons.

 

A few people took this development on a lighter note, and jokingly said that Apple wasn’t showing a “Pregnant Man,” but someone who just ate a whole pizza by themselves, has a beer belly, jokingly accusing Apple of fat-shaming.

While the inclusion of certain emoticons is indeed applaud-worthy, Apple surely must have known that the inclusion of the “Pregnant Man” is simply nonsensical, and the move would definitely backfire.

