FP Trending

Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 software updates for its iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices. The updates have fixed the issues and have not introduced any new features.

The software update has fixed a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit "green tint".

As per a report by MacRumours, some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max users have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device. The complaints were shared on Reddit.

The problem which disabled Exposure Notifications for some Apple users has also been resolved.

The update has also addressed the problem that prevented unneeded system data files from being automatically deleted when available storage got low.

As per the changelog by Apple, the update on iOS 13.6.1, the update has fixed the issue where Exposure notifications could be disabled for some users.

Apple said that some features may not be available for all regions or on all the iOS devices.

As per the official changelog for iPadOS 13.6.1, the software update has just resolved a single issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when storage in iPad is low. There are also other bug fixes.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the latest update is expected to be among the last to iOS 13 devices as Apple is gearing up for the launch of iOS 14, its next generation operating system, that is likely to be released this fall.

To download the iOS 13.6.1 update on your Apple devices, you will have to go to the Settings, click on General and then press Software Update.