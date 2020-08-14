Friday, August 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple releases iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1 updates with fixes to green tint display issue

Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max users saw an unusual green tint on their displays after unlocking the device.


FP TrendingAug 14, 2020 17:58:37 IST

Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 software updates for its iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices. The updates have fixed the issues and have not introduced any new features.

The software update has fixed a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit "green tint".

As per a report by MacRumours, some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max users have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device. The complaints were shared on Reddit.

The problem which disabled Exposure Notifications for some Apple users has also been resolved.

The update has also addressed the problem that prevented unneeded system data files from being automatically deleted when available storage got low.

Apple releases iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1 updates with fixes to green tint display issue

iPhone 11

As per the changelog by Apple, the update on iOS 13.6.1, the update has fixed the issue where Exposure notifications could be disabled for some users.

Apple said that some features may not be available for all regions or on all the iOS devices.

As per the official changelog for iPadOS 13.6.1, the software update has just resolved a single issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when storage in iPad is low. There are also other bug fixes.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the latest update is expected to be among the last to iOS 13 devices as Apple is gearing up for the launch of iOS 14, its next generation operating system, that is likely to be released this fall.

To download the iOS 13.6.1 update on your Apple devices, you will have to go to the Settings, click on General and then press Software Update.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Location tracking

iOS 14 now allows users to share approximate region instead of exact location in apps

Aug 14, 2020
iOS 14 now allows users to share approximate region instead of exact location in apps
Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 7: Here is how to download it

WatchOS 7

Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 7: Here is how to download it

Aug 12, 2020
Stadia, xCloud, other cloud gaming services violate App Store guidelines, says Apple

Project xCloud

Stadia, xCloud, other cloud gaming services violate App Store guidelines, says Apple

Aug 07, 2020
Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Google Maps

Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Aug 11, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November

Aug 13, 2020
Epic Games sues Apple, Google for dropping Fortnite from app stores over payment policy violations

Fortnite

Epic Games sues Apple, Google for dropping Fortnite from app stores over payment policy violations

Aug 14, 2020

science

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Environment

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Aug 14, 2020
India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020
Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020