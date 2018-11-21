Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple releases animated short film as its ad for 2018's holiday season

The ad shows a dreamy teenager who spends a lot of time on her MacBook creating art.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 21, 2018 13:29 PM IST

Apple has released an animated short film named "Share Your Gifts" as its advertisement for 2018's holiday season, focusing only on its line of personal computers — Mac.

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. Image: Reuters

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. Image: Reuters

At Apple's Fall event in October, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the brand wants to make sure that everybody knows that Mac is an important product for the company, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The ad shows a dreamy teenager who spends a lot of time on her MacBook creating art, scared to share her work until one night when her dog accidentally opens the window and the sheets fly out reaching people who seem to like her work. She eventually realises that sharing feels great and overcomes her fears.

The song featured in the ad is an original from a 16-year-old singer Billie Eilish who, like many young musicians, started writing music on a Mac in her bedroom, the report added.

No other Apple device — iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch — has been featured in the advertisement.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Apple

Apple finds quality issues with certain iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro models

Nov 10, 2018

Amazon-Apple

Amazon to carry more Apple products globally selling its latest iPhone, iPad

Nov 10, 2018

Apple appoints Ashish Choudhary as its India Operations head, to join from January

Nov 13, 2018

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs would be proud of Apple putting people above technology: Steve Wozniak

Nov 14, 2018

Tim Cook

Regulations of tech companies to protect personal data 'inevitable': Tim Cook

Nov 19, 2018

iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro 2018 seems pretty easy to bend, raises build quality concerns

Nov 17, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018