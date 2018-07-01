Sunday, July 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 July, 2018 12:48 IST

Apple rebuilding its Maps platform using data collected by iPhones, cars

The new Maps will launch in San Francisco and the Bay Area with the next iOS 12 beta.

To offers its users a better navigation tool, Apple is reportedly re-building its Maps platform by using data collected by iPhones and a fleet of cars parked with sensors and cameras.

Apple Maps. TechCrunch

Apple Maps. TechCrunch

The new product will launch in San Francisco and the Bay Area with the next iOS 12 beta and will cover Northern California by autumn, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

The updated maps, which have been in the making for four years now, will eventually be available on all versions of iOS, it added.

Besides making the maps more visually rich, Apple is designing them to be more responsive to changes in roadways and construction and give users a detailed view of various things on their way including more detailed ground cover, foliage, pools and pedestrian pathways.

"We have been working on trying to create what we hope is going to be the best map app in the world, taking it to the next step. That is building all of our own map data from the ground up," Apple's Senior Vice President Eddy Cue was quoted as saying.

Apple's Maps has been a major concern for users since the very beginning of its launch. Despite its efforts to patch holes from time to time, many users felt the maps had scope for improvement.

Eventually, Apple will no longer rely on third-party data to provide the basis for its maps, which has been one of its major pitfalls from the beginning, the TechCrunch report added.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Apple

Apple is rebuilding its Maps app from scratch with data inputs from TomTom

Jun 30, 2018

iOS 12

Apple's iOS 12 public beta is now available and here is how you can download it

Jun 26, 2018

Apps

Google Earth adds Measure Tool to calculate distance and areas between places

Jun 26, 2018

Facial recognition

Vivo’s 3D face unlock tech will be able to authenticate users upto 3 metres away

Jun 27, 2018

Reddit

Reddit News Beta arrives for iOS, highlights news based on user engagement

Jun 23, 2018

Amazon Alexa

Amazon is finally rolling out its Alexa voice assistant in its iOS app

Jun 27, 2018

science

Conservation

Great white shark spotted off Spain's coast for the first time in 30 years

Jul 01, 2018

Evolution

I'm a science student, I believe my ancestors were not apes: Satyapal Singh

Jul 01, 2018

Cancer research

Immunotherapy and the slow move towards less toxic tools to fight cancer

Jul 01, 2018

Hubble

NASA's Hubble Telescope detects massive cluster of 10 billion-years-old stars

Jul 01, 2018