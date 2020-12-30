Wednesday, December 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple pulls down Vybe Together app from App Store for violating COVID-19 rules

The app apparently had 25 ratings and 1,000 followers before being pulled down from the App Store.


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2020 14:27:42 IST

Apple has recently removed an iOS app called Vybe Together from its App Store. The app promoted private parties during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed users to organise and attend secret private parties under the tagline, "Get your rebel on. Get your party on." According to a report by Business Insider, TikTok has also deleted the account that posted a video of the app promoting the New Year 2021 party that was described as a "secret gathering" in New York City.

Apple pulls down Vybe Together app from App Store for violating COVID-19 rules

Vybe Together

As per a report by The Verge, it is still unknown if the app worked as a catalyst in organising unsafe events. The app apparently had 25 ratings and 1,000 followers before being pulled down from the App Store. On TikTok, it reportedly had 139 followers before being removed.

The report also revealed that organisers used to approve who all can attend the even. The selected ones got the address of the venue two hours prior to the event. Whoever wants to apply for the app needed to submit their Instagram handle and a few pictures of them partying so that they can confirm that they will not expose them.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lockdown legends

Lockdown legends Part 1: The tech that got me through the lockdown feat. Apple, iRobot, and Fujifilm

Dec 28, 2020
Lockdown legends Part 1: The tech that got me through the lockdown feat. Apple, iRobot, and Fujifilm
Nirmala Sitharaman says 'no amount' of intervention will be enough to deal with COVID-induced economic crisis

Nirmala Sitharaman says 'no amount' of intervention will be enough to deal with COVID-induced economic crisis

Dec 17, 2020
Ilaiyaraaja skips visit to Prasad Studio, will get his chamber vacated, says spokesperson

Ilaiyaraaja skips visit to Prasad Studio, will get his chamber vacated, says spokesperson

Dec 28, 2020
Wearable activity trackers may help distinguish between COVID-19, flu symptoms early on

NewsTracker

Wearable activity trackers may help distinguish between COVID-19, flu symptoms early on

Dec 22, 2020
Daily COVID-19 deaths fall below 300 for first time in 6 months; UK returnees test positive in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha

Daily COVID-19 deaths fall below 300 for first time in 6 months; UK returnees test positive in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha

Dec 26, 2020
2020 was about praying to WiFi gods, braving dystopia of stand-up comedy on Zoom, writes Anu Menon

2020 was about praying to WiFi gods, braving dystopia of stand-up comedy on Zoom, writes Anu Menon

Dec 30, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020