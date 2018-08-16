Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 16 August, 2018 13:13 IST

Apple probed in Japan for pressuring Yahoo to quash its gaming platform

Yahoo Japan's Game Plus gives developers lesser restrictions than Apple's App Store.

Apple allegedly pressured Yahoo Japan to quash a game platform that offered competition to the App Store, prompting regulators in Japan to initiate an investigation, Nikkei Asian Review reported on 16 August.

Launched in July 2017, Yahoo Japan's Game Plus allows users to play games without needing to download apps and gives developers lesser restrictions in matters relating to sales, fees and software updates than Apple's App Store, the report said.

Apple Logo

The platform elicited interests from a large number of companies including famed role-playing game maker Square Enix Holdings.

But Apple allegedly found this strategy of Yahoo Japan a direct threat to its model of App Store which contributes a big amount to the tech giant's revenue and pressurised Yahoo Japan to quash the platform.

After abruptly slashing its budget for Game Plus last autumn, Yahoo has now all but stopped promoting the service.

Yahoo informed multiple business partners that it was compelled to pull back because of pressure behind the scenes from Apple, the Nikkei report said.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission and the industry ministry began receiving reports from Yahoo last autumn about issues surrounding its Game Plus platform, said the report, adding that Apple and Yahoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

