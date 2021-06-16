tech2 News Staff

Apple Podcasts premium subscriptions and podcast channels, announced last month, are now available in India. All iOS users can listen to the podcasts for free, however, a few shows and channels are restricted to premium subscribers only. The premium subscribers will also get benefits like ad-free listening, early access to new episodes and archive access. Interested creators can sign up for the Apple Podcasters Program and get premium tools at a subscription cost of Rs 1,799 per year.

Apple Podcast creators will decide if they want a free model where listeners can access the show for free or a freemium model that gives free access to listeners and offers additional benefits for subscribers or a paid model where users have to pay to listen to the show. According to Apple, "Pricing for each subscription is set by creators and starts at $0.49 (US) per month."

Apple Podcasts compatible devices

The subscriptions and channels are available on Apple devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4, watchOS 7.5 or later. The subscribers can also listen to the content on HomePod, HomePod mini, and CarPlay.

Each Podcasts Subscription can be shared between six family members via Family Sharing.

Apple Podcasts Channels

As per Apple, when a user buys a subscription to a show, they will automatically follow the show and will see a "Subscriber Edition" label. Listeners can search and explore new podcasts via the "Listen Now" and " Browse" tabs. They can even share their favourite channels on "Messages, Mail, and other apps".

The listeners will get access to podcasts like Chameleon: High Rollers, The Midnight Miracle, Revisionist History, To Live and Die in LA and more.

Apple has announced that users will be able to subscribe to exclusive content by creators like Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.