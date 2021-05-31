Monday, May 31, 2021Back to
Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

At the Spring Loaded event in April, Apple announced that the podcast subscription model would be released in May in over 170 countries.


FP TrendingMay 31, 2021 17:38:21 IST

Apple has decided to delay its Podcast subscription to June. Apple sent an email to its creators on 28 May informing them of the decision, as per a report by 9to5Mac. Apple reportedly wants to make further tweaks to the application, hence the delay. In the email, Apple reportedly also said that the company wants to ensure the best experience for creators and listeners. "The best practices will be further communicated to creators through email," the email said.

At the Spring Loaded event on 20 April, the company had announced that the podcast subscription would be released in May.

The feature will allow creators to offer subscriptions to their show. The content can be accessed by subscribers without advertisements and some episodes will be exclusively available for only Apple Podcast subscribers.

In addition to this, Apple has also introduced changes to the Podcast app in iOS 14.5. Based on the feedback that the company has received for the new Apple Podcast application design, it has decided to make changes to it. As per the 9to5Mac report, in the coming weeks, Apple will also be introducing enhancements for the Library section of the app.

Apple has reportedly also acknowledged the issues faced by creators for some time now while using Apple Podcasts Connect. The disruptions and delays in accessing Apple Podcast content have also been addressed by the company. It said that if creators are experiencing any issues then they should contact Apple.

