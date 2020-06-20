Saturday, June 20, 2020Back to
Apple planning to manufacture iPhone SE in India: Report

It seems that Apple is preparing to make the new iPhone SE in India. According to a report in The Information, a person familiar with the matter has said that the US smartphone giant will be using Taiwanese contract manufacturer, Wistron for making the phones in India.


FP TrendingJun 20, 2020 13:03:38 IST

As per the report, manufacturing the new iPhone SE in India will help Apple avoid a 20 per cent tax on imported smartphones.

The report added that at least one Apple supplier in China has been asked to begin shipping components for the new iPhone SE to Wistron in India from July.

The iPhone SE is available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED. Image: Apple

GizmoChina reports that it is a win-win situation for both Apple and India, with the Cupertino-based tech company not having to pay a hefty import tax on the device and being able to make use of the Production-linked Incentive scheme that has been introduced by the Indian government. The move also means that consumers in India may also see a reduction in price for the device once the manufacturing begins.

The iPhone SE launched in India in April at Rs 42,000 for the base model. The device has a A13 Bionic chip, 64 GB of storage and an HG+ 4.7-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone is also water and dust resistant and has SIM LTE, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The phone has a 12 MP camera and a 7 MP front camera.

