Wednesday, June 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple pays millions after student's private photos were posted online by iPhone repair technicians: Report

The incident took place in 2016, at a repair facility run by Apple supplier Pegatron in California.


tech2 News StaffJun 09, 2021 15:03:46 IST

Apple has reportedly paid millions of dollars as a penalty after its service centre technicians shared photos and videos from a 21-year-old student's iPhone on Facebook. The iPhone was left with the technicians for repair, The Telegraph reports. This incident took place in 2016, at a repair facility run by Apple supplier Pegatron in California, US.

Apple logo.

Apple has not disclosed the precise penalty paid in the matter.

The report further reveals legal documents suggest that while the iPhone was fixed, the technicians had posted 10 photos of the college student in "various stages of undress and a sex video". These images and video were posted on the customer's Facebook account to make it look like they posted it themselves. They were later deleted after the customer was notified about the same by their friends.

The Apple customer's lawyers demanded $5 million as a fine and threatened the company that a lawsuit would result in negative PR. Apple has not revealed the precise amount of the penalty paid. However, the report suggests it was a "multi-million dollar" settlement.

As per the report, "The settlement included a confidentiality provision that prevented the customer from discussing the case or revealing the size of the payout."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Podcast subscriptions

Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

May 31, 2021
Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report
Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Apple TV

Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Jun 03, 2021
Apple Music gets spatial and lossless audio: What it means and and how to enable it

Apple Music

Apple Music gets spatial and lossless audio: What it means and and how to enable it

Jun 09, 2021
Apple account password recovery to become easier with iOS 15: All you need to know

Apple

Apple account password recovery to become easier with iOS 15: All you need to know

Jun 09, 2021
Apple’s Beats Studio Buds real-world images leaked ahead of launch, check details here

Apple

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds real-world images leaked ahead of launch, check details here

May 26, 2021
Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

Apple iOS 14.6

Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

May 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021