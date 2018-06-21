Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 June, 2018 17:25 IST

Apple partners with Sesame Workshop for original video content for children

Apple has given multi-series order to Sesame Workshop to create video content for children.

In an attempt to dive deeper into streaming original video content, Apple announced it has given a multi-series order to non-profit organisation named "Sesame Workshop" to create content, especially for children.

The announcement comes as a part of the iPhone-maker's partnerships and show unveilings ranging from a reboot of Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories" to a wide-ranging deal with Oprah Winfrey.

"'Sesame Workshop' will draw on their 50 years of expertise creating children's programming to produce live action and animated series and to develop a puppet series," CNET quoted Apple as saying late on 20 June.

However, as per the report, "Sesame Street" is not part of Apple's deal with "Sesame Workshop" which will otherwise offer a wide range of programming for all ages.

So far, the Cupertin-based giant hasn't revealed how it will make the shows available to viewers and whether or not it might launch its own streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

