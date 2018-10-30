tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 19:09 IST
Apple may even surprise us by launching the illusive AirPower mat or a new pair of headphones.
Apple may have launched a number of products during its hardware event in September but they aren't done for the year just yet. The Cupertino-based company's newest iPads and Macs may not have been ready a month back, but it seems they are now.
The company is hosting an event in Brooklyn, New York instead of the more familiar Steve Jobs Theatre at its headquarters. Apple is known to be very discrete about products before launch but from what we've heard so far, we could see all new iPad Pros, a possible return of the Mac Mini and a much-awaited refresh of the MacBook Air.
Apple may even surprise us by launching other products that have popped up in conversations over the past few months. The missing AirPower wireless charging mat or a new pair of headphones perhaps? Stay tuned to find out.
19:07 (IST)
Welcome to our Live coverage of the Apple October Event
The event is expected to begin at 10 am EDT which is 7:30 pm in India.
