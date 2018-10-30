Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 20:17 IST

Apple October Event LIVE: New iPad Pro launched with a larger display and smaller bezels

Apple may even surprise us by launching the illusive AirPower mat or a new pair of headphones.

Apple may have launched a number of products during its hardware event in September but they aren't done for the year just yet. The Cupertino-based company's newest iPads and Macs may not have been ready a month back, but it seems they are now.

Apple October Event poster. Image: Apple US

The company is hosting an event in Brooklyn, New York instead of the more familiar Steve Jobs Theatre at its headquarters. Apple is known to be very discrete about products before launch but from what we've heard so far, we could see all new iPad Pros, a possible return of the Mac Mini and a much-awaited refresh of the MacBook Air.

Apple may even surprise us by launching other products that have popped up in conversations over the past few months. The missing AirPower wireless charging mat or a new pair of headphones perhaps? Stay tuned to find out.

  • 20:53 (IST)

    That's all folks! Lana Del Rey ends proceeding at the Brooklyn Music Academy with a track from her latest album

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Apple also announces iOS 12.1 today which introduces Group FaceTime

  • 20:48 (IST)

    Just like any other device launched earlier today, the new iPad Pro starts selling on 7 November

  • 20:47 (IST)

    New iPad Pro pricing

    64 GB 256 GB 1 TB $799

    64 GB 256 GB 1 TB $999 

    Both available in LTE configs

    Pre-order starts today and goes on sale on 7 November

  • 20:40 (IST)

    New Apps on the New iPad Pro

    Autodesk brings desktop engine of AutoCAD to iPad

    Assassin's Creed Rebellion coming to iPad

    2K now brings NBA 2K Mobile at 60 fps

    Adobe Photoshop comes to iPad

    Project Aero comes to iPad

  • 20:27 (IST)

    New Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

    2nd Gen Pencil automatically pairs and will charge wirelessly when slapped on to an iPad.

    New Pencil also offers tap control

    New Keyboard protects iPad Pro and connects magnetically

  • 20:26 (IST)

    The new iPad Pro can even be used as a power bank!

  • 20:25 (IST)

    New Apple iPad Pro finally switches to USB-C!

    Allows connecting to displays

    Can also charge iPhones on the go.

  • 20:24 (IST)

    The new A12X Bionic chip just trashes performance on the last iPad Pro

  • 20:23 (IST)

    New iPad Pro features and specifications

    Edge-to-edge LCD Liquid Retina display like on the iPhone XR

    Will be available in two models one with a 11-inch display and a 12.9-inch display

    New iPad Pros are thinner and smaller but with bigger displays

    Face ID comes to the Apple iPad

    Offers facial authentication log into apps and pay via Apple Pay

    Works in portrait landscape and even when using a keyboard

    New gestures on the iPad Pro work similar to the new iPhones with edge-to-edge displays

    Powered by an all-new A12X Bionic with 7 nm technology

    Offers a big bump in performance

    Offers 10 billion transistors with an 8 core CPU setup.

    7 core CPUs with 2X faster performance

    1000X faster graphics performance

    All-day battery life

    A neural engine with 5 trillion operations per second

  • 20:22 (IST)

  • 20:20 (IST)

    RIP Home Button. The new iPad Pro comes with Face ID

  • 20:18 (IST)

    How much smaller is the newest iPad Pro? See it yourself

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Presenting the all-new iPad Pro 2018

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Say Hello! To the New iPad Pro

    Comes with thinner bezels,

    A brand-new design

    A new Pencil that clings to the body

    Faster chipset and more

  • 20:14 (IST)

    Next up is the iPad. But before that, Apple claims to have sold more iPads than all notebook brands combined!

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Next up on the list of announcements today is the iPad!

    Cook claims Apple has sold 400 million tablets so far

    Sold more iPads in the last year than the entire notebook lineup of all the notebook manufacturers!

  • 20:11 (IST)

  • 20:10 (IST)

    Today at Apple

    Angela Ahrendts, SVP of Retail takes to the stage

    Explains how customers have been learning from Today at Apple sessions at its retail shops

    Apple has held 18,000 sessions per week and sees attendance in the millions across the globe

    Apple announces 60 newly designed session for Today at Apple including a new Video Lab, new Photo Lab, new Design Lab, Video Lab and Music Lab.

  • 20:02 (IST)

    The new Mac Mini starts at $799 and will be available starting 7 November

  • 20:02 (IST)

    New Mac Mini features and specifications

    More powerful processors with 4 core and 6 core 8th generation CPU's with 5X faster performance than before.

    Will be offered in 32 GB and 64 GB RAM options

    Storage is available in SSD up to 2 TB.

    New thermal system with double the airflow

    Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, 4 Thunderbolt ports

    8 GB RAM configuration starts from  $799

    Can be ordered in the US today and goes on sale on 7 November

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Apple finally announces a brand-new Mac Mini!

    It looks identical to the older model but now in a matte Space Gray finished model.

  • 19:55 (IST)

    The new MacBook Air will be available for grabs in the US starting 7 November

  • 19:55 (IST)

    New MacBook Air starts from $1199 for the 8 GB RAM variant and will go on pre-order starting today will start shipping on 7 November.

  • 19:51 (IST)

    A low-down of all things new on the newest Apple MacBook Air 

  • 19:51 (IST)

    New MacBook Airs are made from 100% recycled aluminium

    Helps reduce its carbon footprint by 15 percent also making it the greenest MacBook ever!

  • 19:50 (IST)

    Thought the MacBook Air was small? Well, the new 2018 Macbook Air is even smaller... and thinner! 

  • 19:49 (IST)

    New MacBook Air Design

    Is 17 percent smaller and is also thinner

    Weighs in at 2.75 pounds

  • 19:48 (IST)

    New MacBook Air specs

    8th gen dual core CPU and Intel graphics

    16 GB of 2133 Mhz RAM

    Offers up to 1.5 TB storage

  • 19:48 (IST)

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Audio capabilities of the New MacBook Air

    25 percent louder

    2X the bass

    three-mic array

  • 19:46 (IST)

    New MacBook Air packs in a new Keyboard and a Force Touch track pad

    Comes with haptic feedback and pressure sensitivity

  • 19:45 (IST)

    New MacBook Air comes with Touch ID

    Touch ID is embedded into the power button

    Uses a sapphire crystal surface

    Comes with Apple's T2 security chip

    Comes with AES 256 encryption

  • 19:45 (IST)

    The new MacBook Air now has a 13.5-inch Retina display

  • 19:43 (IST)

    New MacBook Air Display

    Thinner bezels with a Retina Display (4 million pixels)

    48 percent more colour

    FaceTime camera remains at the top

  • 19:42 (IST)

    Say Hello! To the new MacBook Air

    The new Air comes in three new colours

    With thinner bezels around its Retina Display

    And has grown slimmer.

  • 19:40 (IST)

    FINALLY! The MacBook Air gets an upgrade!

  • 19:39 (IST)

    New MacBook Air alert!!!

    Cook reminisces about Steve Jobs' MacBook Air reveal

    Calls it everyone's favourite Mac

  • 19:38 (IST)

    What makes a Mac a Mac? It's macOS Mojave!

    Cook explains the new features that are available on macOS Mojave

  • 19:36 (IST)

    First up on the list of announcements are the new and updated Macs

    "People love the Mac" says Tim Cook.

    "Half of Mac buyers are new to Mac"

    There are 100 million Mac (active installed base) in service today

  • 19:35 (IST)

    We're underway at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York

  • 19:34 (IST)

    Apple CEO, Tim Cook takes to the stage and the audience is super excited about all the new hardware announcements today.

    The event takes place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

    Speaks about unleashing creativity

    Hint Hint. Its the Mac.

  • 19:32 (IST)

    Apple today is expected to launch brand and updated MacBook Air laptops, a new Mac Mini

    And possibly even speak about the AirPower and new Apple Pencil.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Welcome to our Live coverage of the Apple October Event
    The event is expected to begin at 10 am EDT which is 7:30 pm in India.

