Apple's October event ended with most of the major rumours being proven right. The event saw the launch of the all-new iPad Pro, a return of the Mac Mini and a much-needed updated version of the hugely popular MacBook Air.

Starting off with the launch of the new Macbook Air, Apple went ahead and gave the device quite an overhaul. Right from making it even smaller and lighter than it already was, the new MacBook Air now gets a Retina display with a four-time bump in resolution. Apple also throws in Touch ID support, two thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, stereo speaks and updates the chip inside to an 8th gen Intel Core i5 CPU. As for the Mac Mini, it may look identical to its predecessor but now features more cores for five-times faster performance, up to 64 GB of memory and flash storage up to 2 TB and a bunch of connectivity options.

The iPad Pro which always is Apple's most powerful iPad every year also sees a new liquid-retina display, a refreshed iPhone-like design and a brand new chip which is a whopping 90 percent faster than the chip on the previous iPad Pro. All three devices can be pre-ordered now in the US and will be available for sale starting 7 November.