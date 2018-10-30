tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 22:47 IST
Apple may even surprise us by launching the illusive AirPower mat or a new pair of headphones.
Apple's October event ended with most of the major rumours being proven right. The event saw the launch of the all-new iPad Pro, a return of the Mac Mini and a much-needed updated version of the hugely popular MacBook Air.
Starting off with the launch of the new Macbook Air, Apple went ahead and gave the device quite an overhaul. Right from making it even smaller and lighter than it already was, the new MacBook Air now gets a Retina display with a four-time bump in resolution. Apple also throws in Touch ID support, two thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, stereo speaks and updates the chip inside to an 8th gen Intel Core i5 CPU. As for the Mac Mini, it may look identical to its predecessor but now features more cores for five-times faster performance, up to 64 GB of memory and flash storage up to 2 TB and a bunch of connectivity options.
The iPad Pro which always is Apple's most powerful iPad every year also sees a new liquid-retina display, a refreshed iPhone-like design and a brand new chip which is a whopping 90 percent faster than the chip on the previous iPad Pro. All three devices can be pre-ordered now in the US and will be available for sale starting 7 November.
highlights
20:47 (IST)
New iPad Pro pricing 64 GB 256 GB 1 TB $799 64 GB 256 GB 1 TB $999 Both available in LTE configs Pre-order starts today and goes on sale on 7 November
20:26 (IST)
The new iPad Pro can even be used as a power bank!
20:25 (IST)
New Apple iPad Pro finally switches to USB-C! Allows connecting to displays Can also charge iPhones on the go.
20:24 (IST)
The new A12X Bionic chip just trashes performance on the last iPad Pro
20:23 (IST)
New iPad Pro features and specifications Edge-to-edge LCD Liquid Retina display like on the iPhone XR Will be available in two models one with a 11-inch display and a 12.9-inch display New iPad Pros are thinner and smaller but with bigger displays Face ID comes to the Apple iPad Offers facial authentication log into apps and pay via Apple Pay Works in portrait landscape and even when using a keyboard New gestures on the iPad Pro work similar to the new iPhones with edge-to-edge displays Powered by an all-new A12X Bionic with 7 nm technology Offers a big bump in performance Offers 10 billion transistors with an 8 core CPU setup. 7 core CPUs with 2X faster performance 1000X faster graphics performance All-day battery life A neural engine with 5 trillion operations per second
20:18 (IST)
How much smaller is the newest iPad Pro? See it yourself
20:16 (IST)
Presenting the all-new iPad Pro 2018
20:16 (IST)
Say Hello! To the New iPad Pro Comes with thinner bezels, A brand-new design A new Pencil that clings to the body Faster chipset and more
20:14 (IST)
Next up is the iPad. But before that, Apple claims to have sold more iPads than all notebook brands combined!
20:02 (IST)
New Mac Mini features and specifications More powerful processors with 4 core and 6 core 8th generation CPU's with 5X faster performance than before. Will be offered in 32 GB and 64 GB RAM options Storage is available in SSD up to 2 TB. New thermal system with double the airflow Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, 4 Thunderbolt ports 8 GB RAM configuration starts from $799 Can be ordered in the US today and goes on sale on 7 November
19:56 (IST)
Apple finally announces a brand-new Mac Mini! It looks identical to the older model but now in a matte Space Gray finished model.
19:55 (IST)
The new MacBook Air will be available for grabs in the US starting 7 November
19:55 (IST)
New MacBook Air starts from $1199 for the 8 GB RAM variant and will go on pre-order starting today will start shipping on 7 November.
19:51 (IST)
New MacBook Airs are made from 100% recycled aluminium Helps reduce its carbon footprint by 15 percent also making it the greenest MacBook ever!
19:48 (IST)
New MacBook Air specs 8th gen dual core CPU and Intel graphics 16 GB of 2133 Mhz RAM Offers up to 1.5 TB storage
19:45 (IST)
The new MacBook Air now has a 13.5-inch Retina display
19:42 (IST)
Say Hello! To the new MacBook Air The new Air comes in three new colours With thinner bezels around its Retina Display And has grown slimmer.
19:40 (IST)
FINALLY! The MacBook Air gets an upgrade!
19:39 (IST)
New MacBook Air alert!!! Cook reminisces about Steve Jobs' MacBook Air reveal Calls it everyone's favourite Mac
19:35 (IST)
We're underway at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York
19:07 (IST)
Welcome to our Live coverage of the Apple October Event The event is expected to begin at 10 am EDT which is 7:30 pm in India.
21:01 (IST)
That's a wrap for the Apple Special event. Thanks for joining us!
20:53 (IST)
That's all folks! Lana Del Rey ends proceeding at the Brooklyn Music Academy with a track from her latest album
20:49 (IST)
Apple also announces iOS 12.1 today which introduces Group FaceTime
20:48 (IST)
Just like any other device launched earlier today, the new iPad Pro starts selling on 7 November
20:47 (IST)
New iPad Pro pricing
64 GB 256 GB 1 TB $799
64 GB 256 GB 1 TB $999
Both available in LTE configs
Pre-order starts today and goes on sale on 7 November
20:40 (IST)
New Apps on the New iPad Pro
Autodesk brings desktop engine of AutoCAD to iPad
Assassin's Creed Rebellion coming to iPad
2K now brings NBA 2K Mobile at 60 fps
Adobe Photoshop comes to iPad
Project Aero comes to iPad
20:27 (IST)
New Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard
2nd Gen Pencil automatically pairs and will charge wirelessly when slapped on to an iPad.
New Pencil also offers tap control
New Keyboard protects iPad Pro and connects magnetically
20:26 (IST)
The new iPad Pro can even be used as a power bank!
20:25 (IST)
New Apple iPad Pro finally switches to USB-C!
Allows connecting to displays
Can also charge iPhones on the go.
20:24 (IST)
The new A12X Bionic chip just trashes performance on the last iPad Pro
20:23 (IST)
New iPad Pro features and specifications
Edge-to-edge LCD Liquid Retina display like on the iPhone XR
Will be available in two models one with a 11-inch display and a 12.9-inch display
New iPad Pros are thinner and smaller but with bigger displays
Face ID comes to the Apple iPad
Offers facial authentication log into apps and pay via Apple Pay
Works in portrait landscape and even when using a keyboard
New gestures on the iPad Pro work similar to the new iPhones with edge-to-edge displays
Powered by an all-new A12X Bionic with 7 nm technology
Offers a big bump in performance
Offers 10 billion transistors with an 8 core CPU setup.
7 core CPUs with 2X faster performance
1000X faster graphics performance
All-day battery life
A neural engine with 5 trillion operations per second
20:22 (IST)
Pssssshh take a look of my new MacBookAir ... 😞😞 #AppleEvent #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/MhnGRc1RUp— KRISANU (@Iamkrisanu) October 30, 2018
20:20 (IST)
RIP Home Button. The new iPad Pro comes with Face ID
20:18 (IST)
How much smaller is the newest iPad Pro? See it yourself
20:16 (IST)
Presenting the all-new iPad Pro 2018
20:16 (IST)
Say Hello! To the New iPad Pro
Comes with thinner bezels,
A brand-new design
A new Pencil that clings to the body
Faster chipset and more
20:14 (IST)
Next up is the iPad. But before that, Apple claims to have sold more iPads than all notebook brands combined!
20:13 (IST)
Next up on the list of announcements today is the iPad!
Cook claims Apple has sold 400 million tablets so far
Sold more iPads in the last year than the entire notebook lineup of all the notebook manufacturers!
20:11 (IST)
10 years ago yesterday #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/fdLpEtbmvd— Tammy Rendle (@tammyrendle) October 30, 2018
20:10 (IST)
Today at Apple
Angela Ahrendts, SVP of Retail takes to the stage
Explains how customers have been learning from Today at Apple sessions at its retail shops
Apple has held 18,000 sessions per week and sees attendance in the millions across the globe
Apple announces 60 newly designed session for Today at Apple including a new Video Lab, new Photo Lab, new Design Lab, Video Lab and Music Lab.
20:02 (IST)
The new Mac Mini starts at $799 and will be available starting 7 November
20:02 (IST)
New Mac Mini features and specifications
More powerful processors with 4 core and 6 core 8th generation CPU's with 5X faster performance than before.
Will be offered in 32 GB and 64 GB RAM options
Storage is available in SSD up to 2 TB.
New thermal system with double the airflow
Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, 4 Thunderbolt ports
8 GB RAM configuration starts from $799
Can be ordered in the US today and goes on sale on 7 November
19:56 (IST)
Apple finally announces a brand-new Mac Mini!
It looks identical to the older model but now in a matte Space Gray finished model.
19:55 (IST)
The new MacBook Air will be available for grabs in the US starting 7 November
19:55 (IST)
New MacBook Air starts from $1199 for the 8 GB RAM variant and will go on pre-order starting today will start shipping on 7 November.
19:51 (IST)
A low-down of all things new on the newest Apple MacBook Air
19:51 (IST)
New MacBook Airs are made from 100% recycled aluminium
Helps reduce its carbon footprint by 15 percent also making it the greenest MacBook ever!
19:50 (IST)
Thought the MacBook Air was small? Well, the new 2018 Macbook Air is even smaller... and thinner!
19:49 (IST)
New MacBook Air Design
Is 17 percent smaller and is also thinner
Weighs in at 2.75 pounds
19:48 (IST)
New MacBook Air specs
8th gen dual core CPU and Intel graphics
16 GB of 2133 Mhz RAM
Offers up to 1.5 TB storage
19:48 (IST)
@apple said “a new macbook air” and I say:— Larissa Motta (@larisssamotta) October 30, 2018
#appleevent pic.twitter.com/XtyJpAyGYJ
19:47 (IST)
Audio capabilities of the New MacBook Air
25 percent louder
2X the bass
three-mic array
19:46 (IST)
New MacBook Air packs in a new Keyboard and a Force Touch track pad
Comes with haptic feedback and pressure sensitivity
19:45 (IST)
New MacBook Air comes with Touch ID
Touch ID is embedded into the power button
Uses a sapphire crystal surface
Comes with Apple's T2 security chip
Comes with AES 256 encryption
19:45 (IST)
The new MacBook Air now has a 13.5-inch Retina display
19:43 (IST)
New MacBook Air Display
Thinner bezels with a Retina Display (4 million pixels)
48 percent more colour
FaceTime camera remains at the top
19:42 (IST)
Say Hello! To the new MacBook Air
The new Air comes in three new colours
With thinner bezels around its Retina Display
And has grown slimmer.
19:40 (IST)
FINALLY! The MacBook Air gets an upgrade!
19:39 (IST)
New MacBook Air alert!!!
Cook reminisces about Steve Jobs' MacBook Air reveal
Calls it everyone's favourite Mac
19:38 (IST)
What makes a Mac a Mac? It's macOS Mojave!
Cook explains the new features that are available on macOS Mojave
19:36 (IST)
First up on the list of announcements are the new and updated Macs
"People love the Mac" says Tim Cook.
"Half of Mac buyers are new to Mac"
There are 100 million Mac (active installed base) in service today
19:35 (IST)
We're underway at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York
19:34 (IST)
Apple CEO, Tim Cook takes to the stage and the audience is super excited about all the new hardware announcements today.
The event takes place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Speaks about unleashing creativity
Hint Hint. Its the Mac.
19:32 (IST)
Apple today is expected to launch brand and updated MacBook Air laptops, a new Mac Mini
And possibly even speak about the AirPower and new Apple Pencil.
19:07 (IST)
Welcome to our Live coverage of the Apple October Event
The event is expected to begin at 10 am EDT which is 7:30 pm in India.
also see
iPad Pro
New iPad Pro design with rounded bezels and no home button spotted on iOS iconOct 29, 2018
MacBook Air
2018 Apple MacBook Air launched with larger Retina display and Touch ID at $1,199Oct 30, 2018
Apple2018
Apple expected to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini on 30 OctoberOct 29, 2018
iPad Pro
Apple launches new 11-inch, 12-inch iPad Pro models with Face ID and A12X Bionic SoCOct 30, 2018
Apple
Apple sends out invites for possible iPad Pro launch and more on 30 OctoberOct 19, 2018
Apple
Apple expected to unveil facial recognition feature for its Mac and iPadsOct 30, 2018
science
NASA
NASA creates world record with 'supersonic parachute' designed for Mars 2020Oct 30, 2018
Wildlife Protection
China defends decision to ease a 25-year old ban on trading tiger and rhino partsOct 30, 2018
3D Printing
First 3D printer for construction in India made by IIT Madras engineers, alumniOct 30, 2018
Dwarf Galaxy
Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dyingOct 30, 2018