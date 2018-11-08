Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 08 November, 2018 08:55 IST

Apple not in talks 'at any level' to settle legal disputes with Qualcomm

In addition to its dispute with Apple, Qualcomm is in a dispute with another phone maker, Huawei.

Apple Inc is not in talks “at any level” to settle its wide-ranging legal dispute with mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini - RC13307ADEF0

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018.

In the past, Apple used Qualcomm’s modem chips in its flagship iPhone models to help them connect to wireless data networks. But early last year, Apple sued Qualcomm in federal court in San Diego, alleging that the chip company’s practice of taking a cut of the selling price of phones as a patent license fee was illegal.

Qualcomm denied the claims and has alleged that Apple owes it $7 billion in unpaid royalties.

A source familiar with the situation said this week that there are no settlement talks between Apple and Qualcomm.

“There is absolutely no meaningful discussion taking place between us and Qualcomm, and there is no settlement in sight,” the person said. “We are gearing up for trial.”

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is to go to trial early next year and has spawned related legal actions in other courts around the world. In July, Qualcomm’s chief executive, Steve Mollenkopf, told investors on the company’s quarterly earnings call that the two companies were in talks to resolve the litigation.

“We continue to talk. We also have a number of ... legal strategies that are in flight,” Mollenkopf said on the call. “And we hope that through the combination of either those paths, we could get to a resolution, and we’re confident that we will.”

In addition to its dispute with Apple, Qualcomm is in a dispute with another phone maker, widely believed by analysts to be China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, that is withholding payments. But talks with Huawei appear to be progressing.

In July, Qualcomm received what its patent licensing chief, Alex Rogers, called a “good faith partial payment” of $500 million from the non-paying phone maker, which Qualcomm executives said was a sign of progress in the talks. Qualcomm is slated to receive $200 million more in such payments, the executives have said.

Qualcomm is also trying to settle an antitrust lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission days before Apple filed its lawsuit.

But that effort suffered a setback on Tuesday, when a federal judge in San Jose, California, issued a preliminary ruling saying that Qualcomm must license some patents involved in making modem chips to rivals such as Intel Corp, a move that could jeopardize Qualcomm’s existing licensing practices.

 

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Apple-Qualcomm

Apple reported to be $7 billion behind in patent royalty payments by Qualcomm

Oct 27, 2018

5G iPhone

Apple sets 2020 target for launching its first 5G iPhone but there may be hiccups

Nov 04, 2018

Qualcomm patents

Qualcomm asked by US federal judge to license its tech to competition such as Intel

Nov 07, 2018

iPhone Sales

Apple iPhone sales in India see a dip in Q4 2018, first time in 4 years: Report

Nov 04, 2018

Foreign eavesdropping

China suggests Trump to use Huawei phones if foreign eavesdropping is a concern

Oct 26, 2018

Samsung

Samsung leads global smartphone market with 19% share, Huawei follows with 13%

Nov 02, 2018

science

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

Conservation

Rare, vital plants may require an entirely different approach to conservation

Nov 06, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018

Life in Space

NASA's new $7 million project to search for life in space in an 'agnostic fashion'

Nov 06, 2018