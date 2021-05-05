Wednesday, May 05, 2021Back to
Apple Music to reportedly get HiFi streaming support, AirPods launch expected in 'coming weeks'

Apple will reportedly announce about the HiFi streaming at Apple AirPods launch, which is expected to take place in "coming weeks".


FP TrendingMay 05, 2021 18:54:17 IST

Apple is believed to soon offer high-fidelity (HiFi) audio to its music streaming service. A backend code has been found a that indicates support for Hi-Fi sound, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The support for HiFi is expected to launch with the iOS 14.6 update. This code has been found in the first beta build of iOS 14.6 that mentions Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Lossless.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Currently, songs in Apple Music have AAC codec with 256 kbps bitrate. HiFi songs have a more detailed sound as a result of less audio compression. The Apple Music app has previously never offered support for Dolby Atmos or Dolby Audio despite supporting HiFi audio codec ALAC.

The new code was only present in the iOS 14.6 beta and not in the recently released iOS 14.5 and iOS 14.6 beta 2. It is expected that Apple will announce HiFi music streaming support in the coming weeks at the same price as the regular subscription.

Additionally, Apple will reportedly announce about the HiFi streaming at Apple AirPods launch, which is expected to take place in "coming weeks". However, there is no information about these AirPods being compatible with the HiFi songs.

