Nandini Yadav 24 August, 2018 21:42 IST

Apple Music to launch new Top 100 feature, Artist Pages and Friends Mix in iOS 12

With the iOS 12 launching this fall, Apple Music will make some interesting additions to the app.

With a total of 45 million songs on Apple Music, the Apple says that it has surpassed 50 million paid subscribers on board, which also makes it the fastest growing music subscription service in the world.

And a big part of this sky-rocketing subscriber base can be attributed to the new user interface (UI) of the app, which Apple claims is neater and more interactive. The UI of the app saw a major facelift back in 2016, just a year since its debut, by when Apple managed to gather 13 million users. Two years in, and the company has now seen a significant growth in its subscriber base.

With the iOS 12 releasing this fall, Apple plans to maintain this upward trend of Apple Music by adding three new and significant features. At a private preview, held in the Apple office in Gurgaon, I got a little sneak peek into what's new and will soon arrive on Apple Music.

Creative credit: Tech2

Creative credit: Tech2

Friends Mix

As of now, Apple Music lets you know and listen to the songs your friends are listening to. However, with iOS 12, Apple Music is taking that a notch higher with the introduction of a new feature called 'Friends Mix' that will let you listen to songs from your friend’s playlists.

'Friends Mix' will be located in the 'For You' section and will be personalised to your tastes. Each of the mixes will have 25 songs and they will be updated once a week so you will always be in touch.

Top 100

Next up is 'Top 100'. Now you would say that there's already a Top 100 on your playlist. Yes you do, but these are the top 100 songs from a country. Apple Music will have playlists of the top songs for the top music producing countries. These charts will be available everywhere and are updated everyday and they can even be added to your Library like a playlist which will update automatically.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Artist Pages

Apple Music showcases a lot of independent and mainstream artists with its 'New Artist Spotlight' section along with some platform exclusive deals, like they had for the song Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding.

Both features give each of these artists a dedicated space of their own on the platform. And after seeing its success, Apple Music will soon also introduce 'Artist Pages' that will tell you all about the Artist and their work starting with the new photo treatment.

tags


