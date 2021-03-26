Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Saylists will help in analysing and recognising song lyrics and phrases in songs that may be challenging for SSD-affected children.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 18:57:43 IST

Apple Music has teamed up with record label Warner Music and Rothco to compile a series of playlists called Saylists, which has over a hundred tracks. The feature will reportedly help young listeners with the speech-sound disorder (SSD), also known as an articulation disorder or a phonological disorder. Saylists will help in analysing and recognising song lyrics and phrases in songs that may be challenging for SSD-affected children. A total of 10 different playlists are there with a focus on a certain letter or sound. The idea is to help in improving the pronunciation of a particular word or sound by singing along.

Apple Music launches Saylists feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Apple Music (Representational Image)

After analysing lyrics of 70 million songs in the Apple Music catalogue, the algorithm chose tracks that repeat challenging sounds. So far, 173 tracks, including Lizzo's Good As Hell, Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now, and Fatboy Slim's Right Here, have been chosen, according to a BBC report. The rumour about the Apple Music Saylist has also been confirmed by MacRumors.

In the UK, stammering affects about 1.5 million adults and one in 12 children experience some form of SSD. Saylists feature is reportedly aimed at helping such users experience the Apple Music app.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Music now has 13 million paid subscribers

Apr 27, 2016
Apple Music now has 13 million paid subscribers
Apple introduces Apple Music in China

Apple introduces Apple Music in China

Sep 30, 2015
Apple reportedly acquires London-based creative service and music start-up Platoon

Apple Music

Apple reportedly acquires London-based creative service and music start-up Platoon

Dec 08, 2018
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

apple music

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

Apr 05, 2019
Here's how you unsubscribe from the free Apple Music trial so you don't get charged

Here's how you unsubscribe from the free Apple Music trial so you don't get charged

Sep 29, 2015
Apple Music expected to get price cuts for single and family plans in the US

Apple Music expected to get price cuts for single and family plans in the US

Nov 01, 2016

science

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021