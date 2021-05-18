FP Trending

Apple has announced the launch of Spatial Audio with support from Dolby Atmos in Apple Music on Monday, 17 May. The advanced audio quality features will be available next month. There will be no additional costs to access these services. As per a press release shared on Apple Newsroom, the industry-leading sound quality will bring opportunities for artisans to create “immersive audio experiences”. Speaking about the development, the vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said that the company is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality.

He said, “Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible”.

Oliver added that they are now bringing this immersive experience to listeners from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many more. He added that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to the highest quality of music with the help of Lossless Audio.

New Dolby Atmos tracks will be added constantly for their listeners by Apple Music. When the feature gets launched earlier next month then listeners will also be able to listen to thousands of songs in Spatial Audio. Dolby Atmos tracks will play on all Beats and AirPods headphones with an W1 or H1 chip. The tracks will be played by default in the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As many as 75 million songs will be available in Lossless Audio. Those using the latest version of Apple Music can go to Settings > Music > Audio Quality to switch to Lossless Audio.