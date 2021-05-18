Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Music launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, will be available next month

New Dolby Atmos tracks will be added constantly and as many as 75 million songs will be available in Lossless Audio.


FP TrendingMay 18, 2021 18:50:30 IST

Apple has announced the launch of Spatial Audio with support from Dolby Atmos in Apple Music on Monday, 17 May. The advanced audio quality features will be available next month. There will be no additional costs to access these services. As per a press release shared on Apple Newsroom, the industry-leading sound quality will bring opportunities for artisans to create “immersive audio experiences”. Speaking about the development, the vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said that the company is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality.

Apple announced the launch of Spatial Audio with support from Dolby Atmos in Apple Music.

Apple announced the launch of Spatial Audio with support from Dolby Atmos in Apple Music.

He said, “Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible”.

Oliver added that they are now bringing this immersive experience to listeners from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many more. He added that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to the highest quality of music with the help of Lossless Audio.

New Dolby Atmos tracks will be added constantly for their listeners by Apple Music. When the feature gets launched earlier next month then listeners will also be able to listen to thousands of songs in Spatial Audio. Dolby Atmos tracks will play on all Beats and AirPods headphones with an W1 or H1 chip. The tracks will be played by default in the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As many as 75 million songs will be available in Lossless Audio. Those using the latest version of Apple Music can go to Settings > Music > Audio Quality to switch to Lossless Audio.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Music

Apple Music to reportedly get HiFi streaming support, AirPods launch expected in 'coming weeks'

May 05, 2021
Apple Music to reportedly get HiFi streaming support, AirPods launch expected in 'coming weeks'
With more music being released on streaming than ever before, artists in UK stare into the abyss of their bank accounts

Buzz Patrol

With more music being released on streaming than ever before, artists in UK stare into the abyss of their bank accounts

May 10, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021