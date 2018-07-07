Saturday, July 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 07 July, 2018 18:14 IST

Apple Music has marginally more subscribers than Spotify in the US: Report

Apple Music now has more than 45 million paid subscribers and 5-10 million free trial users.

With more than 20 million paying users in the US, Apple Music has just taken the lead over its rival Spotify in an all-important market, the media reported.

Customers queue outside the Apple Store.

Customers queue outside the Apple Store.

Spotify still leads outside of the US, tallying 75 million subscribers as part of its first earnings report in May.

"The source, a US-based, major distributor, shared a report detailing the subscriber tallies of several streaming music services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Sirius XM. That report now ranks Apple Music as first in the US, at least among primarily on-demand music streaming services," the Digital Music News recently reported.

The data for 2018 also shows that Apple is experiencing a far stronger rate-of-growth in the US, suggesting a wider lead over the coming months.

Trial users were not part of the comparison, the report added.

Apple Music now has more than 45 million subscribers worldwide, with an additional 5-10 million free trial users.

The iPhone maker's free trials last about three months while Spotify says it has more than 70 million paying subscribers globally, with roughly 160 million overall users.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

TuneIn

Drake's new album Scorpion smashes Post Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys' streaming record on Spotify, Apple Music

Jul 01, 2018

Apple Subscription

Apple to consolidate TV, Music and News subscriptions into a single bundle

Jun 28, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018