Apple Music adds New Music Daily playlist so you don't miss out on new tracks

This Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist will be updated on a daily basis with 80 latest songs.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 08:32:04 IST

Apple has added a new playlist option for Apple Music users so that they can stay updated with the latest songs. The new playlist, "New Music Daily" will be updated every single day with the refreshed music tracks. The new playlist debuted on Friday (23 August) with the lead song as "The Man" from Taylor Swift's latest album Lover. It will feature at least 80 tracks by artists from all over the world like Alessia Cara, Lana Del Ray, Ozuna and so on.

This new playlist is a replacement of the "Best of the Week" playlist which was updated every Friday. Users can even save these playlists to their library if they want to and it will get updated every time the creators update the playlist.

As per the Apple Music website, this New Music Daily includes "latest must-hear songs" and describes it as "the playlist that never sleeps, updated every single day".

The newly introduced playlist of the Apple Music also features a photo of the singer of the lead song with a short description of the song.

Notably, the New Music Daily playlist will not feature new songs per se every day, but older and popular song may show up again on the list. However, the playlist will be updated on a daily basis with the latest and popular selections.

