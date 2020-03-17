tech2 News Staff

Apple is expected to release its latest iOS 13.4 update today. As per a report by MacRumours, this update is likely to roll out today at 10.00 AM PST (10.30 PM IST). The report suggests that iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, tvOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4, might also accompany iOS 13.4.

IT Home referring to a tweet by user name Khaos Tian revealed that Apple Pay and Wallet are expected to come with support for AliPay, a Chinese e-wallet. A few screenshots are also shared in the report but the updated report now says that "the picture is a rendered concept map made by netizens."

According to some marketing materials from Alipay, iOS 13.4 will be released on March 17th https://t.co/ypqz8iYBLr pic.twitter.com/hPQFWu4GRv — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) March 16, 2020

As per another report by The Next Web, in iOS 13.4 the Mail app features a toolbox that will include options like Move Message, Send to Trash, Flag, and more. Users might also be able to share specific iCloud folders with other users. "Always-on" mode for Siri is also expected and you will have to enable this mode yourself. Hence, you don't need to worry about Siri listening to your conversations without your knowledge.

We can also expect a few new memojis in the upcoming update.

