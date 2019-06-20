Thursday, June 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple might move production from China to Southeast Asia, India one of the favorites

China is a key market for both production & sales but there is increasing tension between the two countries.

ReutersJun 20, 2019 08:43:33 IST

Apple Inc has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15 percent - 30 percent of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday.

Apple's request was a result of the extended Sino-US trade dispute, but a trade resolution will not lead to a change in the company's decision, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources. The iPhone maker has decided the risks of depending heavily on manufacturing in China are too great and even rising, it said.

Key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, major MacBook maker Quanta Computer Inc, iPad maker Compal Electronics Inc, and AirPods makers Inventec Corp, Luxshare-ICT and Goertek have been asked to evaluate options outside of China, Nikkei reported.

Apple might move production from China to Southeast Asia, India one of the favorites

Representational image. Image: Reuters

The countries being considered to include Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. India and Vietnam are among the favourites for smartphones, Nikkei said, citing sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions are private.

Last week, Foxconn said it had enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's demand in the American market if the company needed to adjust its production lines, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap further $300 billion tariffs on Chinese goods.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production centre for its devices.

A group of more than 30 people from Apple's capital expense studies team have been negotiating production plans with suppliers and governments over monetary incentives that could be offered to lure Apple manufacturing, the report said.

A deadline has not been set for the suppliers to finalise their business proposals, Nikkei said, adding that it would take at least 18 months to begin production after choosing a location.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Google

Google is gradually shifting its hardware production away from China: Report

Jun 13, 2019
Google is gradually shifting its hardware production away from China: Report
Broadcom sales would see $2 billion knocked off thanks to US-China trade war

Broadcom

Broadcom sales would see $2 billion knocked off thanks to US-China trade war

Jun 15, 2019
Google warns Trump administration of US national security risks due to Huawei ban: Report

Huawei ban

Google warns Trump administration of US national security risks due to Huawei ban: Report

Jun 07, 2019
China preparing to curb some technology exports to the US after Huawei ban: Report

Huawei ban

China preparing to curb some technology exports to the US after Huawei ban: Report

Jun 10, 2019
Sensex ends 66 points higher after hitting intra-day peak of 39,435.80; Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, NTPC among top gainers

Sensex ends 66 points higher after hitting intra-day peak of 39,435.80; Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, NTPC among top gainers

Jun 19, 2019
Asian shares hit five-week highs, wager all on dovish Fed; US-China meet end of month revive trade hopes

NewsTracker

Asian shares hit five-week highs, wager all on dovish Fed; US-China meet end of month revive trade hopes

Jun 19, 2019

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019