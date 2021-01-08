FP Trending

Apple in December 2020 launched its first-ever over-ear headphones, AirPods Max. Now, as per a renowned Apple tipster, the company is working on making the headset out of plastic and will be priced at $349 (approx Rs 25,600). "The ‘cheap’ AirPods Max are still a thing. However, I haven’t got a date for it, what I can tell you is that they are working on them, price will be 349 and they will be made out of plastic," tweeted tipster LeaksApplePro.

If it is true, the Apple AirPods Max will no longer feature aluminium and stainless steel. It is also expected to be lighter than its present weight.

The AirPods Max features high-fidelity audio, adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, and spatial audio. The headphone is powered by the latest H1 chipset.

Currently, the Apple AirPods Max is priced at Rs 59,990 and is compatible with devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later.

Users with a one-tap setup can automatically pair the headphone with the devices signed in to iCloud account. The device automatically detects when it is on a user’s head using the optical and position sensors. It plays audio and also pauses once it is removed or when a user lifts one ear cup.

The headphone uses a mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure. Both ear cups use memory foam and rotate easily to fit on heads of different people.

The AirPods Max sports a Digital Crown that enables users to control volume, play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

The headphone features a 40-mm dynamic driver and has a dual neodymium ring magnet motor which allows it to "maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume". Apple AirPods Max is powered by an H1 chip in each ear cup and use computational audio.