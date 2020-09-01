Tuesday, September 01, 2020Back to
Apple might launch a 12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon chip by this year end: Report

The new MacBook might use an A14X processor, thus becoming the company’s first Mac to use the Apple Silicon.


FP TrendingSep 01, 2020 12:49:42 IST

Apple is expected to introduce a 12-inch MacBook, powered by the firm’s self-produced Apple Silicon chipset. The device is likely to weigh less than one kilogram and is going to be released by this year, revealed a recent report.

According to an article published by the China Times, the ARM-based device will use an A14X processor, thus becoming the company’s first Mac to use the Apple Silicon.

Apple MacBook Air

The report also detailed that the 12-inch MacBook will have a battery life of between 15 and 20 hours and come with Retina Display. The ARM-based device will reportedly support a USB Type-C interface. The A14X processor is being built by the TSMC and has been given the development codename ‘Tonga’. It is going to feature in the upcoming new generation Apple iPad Pro tablet as well.

The latest report also claimed that Apple will launch an Apple Silicon iMac in 2021 that will come with a powerful “custom-designed graphics processing unit”. This means that the firm is not relying on the regular mobile AMD GPUs. The article also said that the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 lineup has been codenamed ‘Sicilian’.

Earlier, reports had suggested that MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will be the first Apple Macs to come with self-developed processors, thereby ditching the Intel processors. This is in line with the announcement made by the Cupertino-based firm in the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020.

Tim Cook had said that Apple will be transitioning to Silicon chips for Mac computers and the process will be completed by the next couple of years. Apple had set the end of 2020 as the time frame for the shipment of its first Apple Silicon Macs.

A report by Apple Insider pointed out that the use of the term MacBook could mean a generic Mac product or a device distinguished from MacBook Pro.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


