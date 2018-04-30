You are here:
Apple might drop 3D Touch feature to cut costs in upcoming iPhone with an LCD display

News-Analysis IANS Apr 30, 2018 16:55 PM IST

Apple is working on a LCD-display iPhone that may not feature its legendary '3D Touch' feature to balance costs, a top analyst with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities has said.

An Apple logo is seen on the building's facade. Image: Reuters

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the most famous analyst with KGI Securities when it comes to Apple, the Cupertino-headquartered giant's new 6.1-inch phone will have an updated display.

"While two more expensive models — a second generation flagship iPhone X and enlarged iPhone X Plus — will have 3D Touch this year as they use OLED displays, Kuo states all iPhones (including OLED models) will move to Cover Glass Sensors (CGS) in 2019," the Forbes reported on 30 April.

The new screen will reportedly raise costs to between $23 and $26, thus, leading Kuo to predict that since Apple's new display module is more expensive, it might ditch the 3D Touch features to balance costs.

The other two iPhone models the company is expected to release this year include a 5.8-inch OLED display successor to iPhone X and 6.5-inch OLED device that is thought of as "iPhone X Plus".

Both devices will reportedly continue to offer "3D Touch" functionality.


Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 16:55 PM


