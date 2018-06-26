Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 26 June, 2018 17:14 IST

Apple may rope in Samsung or Intel to make A13 chipset for 2019 iPhones: Report

Apple is likely to stick with 7-nanometer chipset designs for 2019 iPhone and iPad processors.

Apple is mulling to either rope in its biggest rival Samsung or PC microprocessors manufacturer Intel for making its top-of-the-line "A13" chip for iPhone models in 2019.

The iPhone-maker is likely to stick with 7-nanometer chipset designs for 2019 iPhone and iPad processors.

Apple could be targetting its rivals Samsung or to make A13

Apple could be targetting its rivals Samsung or Intel to mae A13 chips for iPhone models. Reuters.

"Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) enjoyed the benefits of being the go-to pick for chipmaking. But the 7+ nanometer processor with 'Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography' won't be integrated by TSMC so quickly. Samsung could achieve integration sooner and win Apple's business," TechnoBuffalo reported late on 25 June.

It is pertinent to note that both Samsung and Apple have not worked together on a chip for almost three years.

"Even if Samsung is selected to lead production of the 'A13', it could be joined by other suppliers. Apple typically gives orders to multiple suppliers to ensure new iPhone models reach the market on schedule," the report added.

Samsung was once the exclusive manufacturer of Apple's A-series processors for iPhones and iPads.

Apple migrated to TSMC when the competition and legal battles between the two tech titans increased.

Notably, TSMC, now enjoys a monopoly oversupply and that could be a reason for Apple to bring Samsung back in, since it could force chip prices down, according to Apple Insider.

The South Korean tech giant, however, already develops OLED panels for the iPhone X and is expected to do so for the 2018 models as well.

Although the display technology is more common now, Samsung seems to be one of the few companies to have mastered the production and the Cupertino-headquartered giant continues leaning on Samsung due to its experience.

As for this year's models, TSMC would continue to be the iPhone-maker's primary supplier.

The "A12" chip which is a 7nm-based chip, has entered mass production and is expected to make its way inside three new iPhone models scheduled to be released this fall.

tags


latest videos

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

also see

NewsTracker

Apple might bring USB Type-C port to 2019 iPhones and iPads: Report

Jun 13, 2018

Apple

Apple fined $6.7 million by Australian court over 2016 iPhone 'Error 53' mess

Jun 19, 2018

iOS 12

Apple's iOS 12 public beta is now available and here is how you can download it

Jun 26, 2018

health

Women more likely to experience neck pain during iPad use than men: Study

Jun 21, 2018

Did your Facebook Messenger just crash? Here’s how to fix it

Jun 16, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm may go with TSMC instead of Samsung for manufacturing its 7 nm chipsets

Jun 22, 2018

science

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018

Science Spending

Govt spending on science research has remained stagnant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Jun 26, 2018

Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Telescope to now unravel mysteries of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Jun 26, 2018